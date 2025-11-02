Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mauritius looking to revive rice ties with India to ease out Pakistan

Pakistan became the country's major rice supplier after India banned non-basmati rice exports in 2023 to cool down domestic markets

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Mauritius is looking to enter into long -term deals with India for import of around 33,000 tonnes of rice to keep its subsidised food programme running and to ease out Pakistan, which has become a major supplier of the staple food to the country, Takesh Luckho, chairman of Mauritius State Trading Corporation, said.
 
Speaking on the sidelines of a global rice conference, Luckho told a select group of reporters that Pakistan became the country’s major rice supplier after India banned non-basmati rice exports in 2023 to cool down domestic markets.
 
He said before the ban, the majority of the rice was supplied by India through long-term deals.
 
 
However, after the ban, the Mauritius government started a process of open tendering, which is when Pakistan tried capturing the market. He said that they are now seeking to reverse this as India has lifted the ban. Pakistan is India's major rival in the world rice market.
 
“Though, some amount of rice was supplied from government-to-government deals even during the ban, but it was not enough,” Luckho said.

Mauritius annually requires around 1,000 tonnes of basmati rice and 32,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice.
 
The country, since its formative years, has been supplying non-basmati white rice to its 1.3 million people at a highly subsidised rate as a welfare measure.
 
A 2.5-kilogram packet of white rice sold to beneficiaries is priced at around 26 Mauritian rupees (one Mauritian rupee is equivalent to around 1.94 Indian rupees).
 
“The same packet in the open market costs around 56 Mauritian rupees,” Luckho said.
 
The bilateral ties between the two countries were further strengthened following the recent visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India.
 

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

