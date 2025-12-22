Monday, December 22, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After Hadi, unidentified gunmen shoot another Bangladesh student leader

The Kaler Kantha newspaper, quoting hospital sources, said Sarkar was shot on the left side of his head, and he was bleeding profusely when he was brought to the facility

Bangladesh Protest

Protests erupted after Hadi, a prominent leader of the 2024 student protests died while undergoing tratment in Singapore | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unidentified gunmen on Monday shot in the head a second leader of Bangladesh's violent student-led 2004 uprising in the country's southwestern Khulna city, days after the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

"The Khulna Division head of NCP (National Citizen Party) and central coordinator of the party's workers front, Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, was shot a few minutes ago," NCP's joint principal coordinator Mahmuda Mitu said in a Facebook post.

Mitu, a doctor, said Sarkar was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

The Kaler Kantha newspaper, quoting hospital sources, said Sarkar was shot on the left side of his head, and he was bleeding profusely when he was brought to the facility, where the doctors started emergency treatment.

 

The attack came days after Hadi, a prominent leader of the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

The 32-year-old Inqilab Mancha spokesperson died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday. Hadi was a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections.

Interim government of Muhammad Yunus staged a nationwide mourning for Hadi's death on Saturday and said no stone would be left unturned to track down his killers as violence erupted in Dhaka and other major cities afresh over the attack and subsequent death.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Bangladesh election Muhammad Yunus Protest

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

