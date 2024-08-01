Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Air France-KLM carrier appoints Stefan Gumuseli as GM for India-ME markets

Gumuseli will oversee the passenger business for India and the Middle East, which includes a range of diverse and multicultural countries such as India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Egypt

Wikipedia

Gumuseli will be responsible for further strengthening the overall presence of Air France-KLM in the region. | Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

European air carrier Air France-KLM on Thursday said it has appointed Stefan Gumuseli as the new General Manager for the India-Middle East markets from August 1.
Gumuseli will oversee the passenger business for India and the Middle East, which includes a range of diverse and multicultural countries such as India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Egypt as well as additional offline countries, Air France-KLM said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He will be based at the regional office in Dubai, it said, adding that Claude Sarre will continue to lead India and the Sub-continent as Country Manager based in New Delhi, ensuring continuity and focused leadership in this key market.
Gumuseli will be responsible for further strengthening the overall presence of Air France-KLM in the region, focusing on enhancing customer proximity, upholding the commitment towards sustainability, it said.
"For the Air France-KLM Group, this (India-Middle East) region is a strategic market with innumerable opportunities and immense potential. I am confident that through the efforts of our teams and the support of our partners, Air France-KLM will continue to grow its footprint and deliver a positive experience to our customers," Gumsueli said.
Gumuseli, who started his career with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, has vast experience in the commercial, sales and operational domains of business. Over a span of 20 years, he held key positions in markets such as Georgia, Kazakhstan and Nigeria.
In 2011, he was appointed Director- Global Corporate Sales at Air France- KLM based in the Netherlands and since 2013, he served as General Manager in many markets such as the Mediterranean region, followed by Germany and the Mid Americas, according to Air France-KLM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympics likely to impact Air France KLM ticket sales this summer

Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: PV Sindhu in action; Lakshya qualifies for Q/F

Govt extends minimum public shareholding deadline for PSUs till Aug 2026

Govt capex, rural demand may spur M&M's ride: MD & CEO Anish Shah

Topics : Air France airline industry Global airline industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon