Albanese demands Russia explain what happened to Australian prisoner of war

Australian authorities were seeking comment from Russia on reports that the Melbourne school teacher had been killed since he became a prisoner of war

Anthony Albanese

Albanese said Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials were seeking "urgent clarification" of Jenkins' circumstances | Photo: Bloomberg

Melbourne
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday his government will take the "strongest action possible" if Russia has harmed an Australian who was taken prisoner while fighting for Ukraine.

Video posted on social media in December showed Oscar Jenkins (32) dressed in military uniform with his hands bound being questioned and struck by a Russian interrogator.

Australian authorities were seeking comment from Russia on reports that the Melbourne school teacher had been killed since he became a prisoner of war.

Albanese said Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials were seeking "urgent clarification" of Jenkins' circumstances.

"We call upon Russia to immediately confirm Oscar Jenkins' status. We remain gravely concerned," Albanese told reporters.

 

"We will await the facts to come out. But if there has been any harm caused to Oscar Jenkins, that is absolutely reprehensible. And the Australian government will take the strongest action possible," Albanese added.

Jenkins had no previous military experience before joining the Ukraine defence forces early last year. While other Australians have been killed in combat in Ukraine, none have died in Russian captivity.

Albanese did not elaborate on what action Australia might take if Jenkins has died.

Monash University political scientist Zareh Ghazarian said the maximum extent of Australia's response was likely to be expelling Russia's ambassador, withdrawing the Australian ambassador from Moscow and imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

Australia's military involvement in Ukraine has involved training missions but no Australian combat troops have been involved in the war.

Australia has been one of the most generous donors to the Ukraine war effort outside NATO.

Three months ago, Australia announced it will give Ukraine 49 of its aging M1A1 Abrams tanks valued at $ 152 million.

The tanks brought the total value of Australia's military assistance to Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion to over $ 804 million.

Australian officials questioned Russian Ambassador Alexey Pavlovsky about Jenkins in the Australian capital Canberra on Monday.

The Russian embassy didn't immediately respond to AP's request for comment on Wednesday.

Topics : Australia Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

