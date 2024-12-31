Business Standard

Quad members renew pledge towards working for free, stable Indo-Pacific

Quad members renew pledge towards working for free, stable Indo-Pacific

The foreign ministers said the Quad will work together in responding to the future needs of the Indo-Pacific, an assertion that came against the backdrop of China's increasing muscle-flexing in region

Foreign ministers of the member nations of the grouping made the pledge in a joint statement commemorating the 20th anniversary of Quad cooperation | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

India and other Quad member nations on Tuesday renewed their firm commitment to work towards a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable and prosperous.

The foreign ministers of the member nations of the grouping made the pledge in a joint statement commemorating the 20th anniversary of Quad cooperation.

The foreign ministers said the Quad will work together in responding to the future needs of the Indo-Pacific, an assertion that came against the backdrop of China's increasing muscle-flexing in the region.

India, the US, Australia and Japan came together 20 years ago to extend assistance in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. The coalition is now known as Quad.

 

"As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions," the joint statement said.

The Quad foreign ministers also talked about the centrality of 10-nation grouping Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in the Indo-Pacific.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for EAN's centrality and unity as well as mainstreaming and implementation of the EAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific," the ministers said.

"We respect Pacific-led regional architecture, foremost the Pacific Islands Forum. We are also steadfast in our support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the region's premier organisation," they said.

"The Quad is committed to working together in responding to the future needs of the region," they added.

The Quad foreign ministers also referred to the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami and how the four countries came together to respond to the challenges.

"The tsunami was one of the worst disasters in history, claiming the lives of nearly a quarter million people and displacing 1.7 million across 14 countries," they said.

"Together our four countries contributed over 40,000 emergency responders, working with other partners across the Indo-Pacific region to support millions of people affected by the catastrophe."  In the statement, the ministers further noted that the foundational commitment of the four nations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief remains strong.

"We continue to work side-by-side to prepare for and respond quickly and effectively to disasters across the region," they said.

"In 2024, our four countries collectively supported disaster preparedness and life-saving relief efforts across the Indo-Pacific and we continue to build on those efforts to identify new ways to respond rapidly to humanitarian crises and disasters," they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ASEAN Quad United States Australia Japan US India relations Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

