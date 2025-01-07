Business Standard

Australia student visa: New rules tighten process for foreign applicants

Australia student visa: New rules tighten process for foreign applicants

From January 1 unless exempt, foreign student visa applicants must provide a CoE at the time of lodging their application

Australia visa

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Now, international students applying for Australian visas must include a “Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE)” when submitting their applications. The document verifies that the student is enrolled in a registered course, has paid tuition fees, and has Overseas Student Health Cover or registered with a provider.  
 
Australia’s Department of Home Affairs said, “From January 1 unless exempt, onshore student visa applicants must provide a CoE at the time of lodging their application.” If a CoE is not provided, the application will be deemed invalid, and applicants will not be eligible to renew their visas. Additionally, bridging visas will not be issued for invalid applications.  
 
 
No changes to alternative evidence requirements  
 
The Department clarified that existing alternatives for verifying intended study courses remain unaffected. However, applicants unable to secure a CoE before their current visa expires must leave Australia or explore other visa options.  
 
Efforts to curb international student numbers  

This change aligns with broader measures to manage migration ahead of Australia’s upcoming federal election.  
 
In December 2024, Education Minister Jason Clare introduced a directive prioritising visa processing for institutions “operating sustainably.” The directive introduced two categories of processing:  
High priority: Quick approvals until universities reach 80% of their international student quota.  
Standard processing: Slower approvals for applications exceeding the 80% threshold.  
 
The directive follows parliament’s rejection of a legislative cap on international student allocations. The centre-left Labor government is under pressure to address migration numbers, with net overseas migration estimates revised up to 340,000 for this fiscal year, compared to 260,000 projected in May 2024.  
 
Concerns over high migration and student numbers
 
Australia is preparing for a federal election due by May 2025, with migration a key political issue. Post-pandemic immigration levels have risen sharply, with estimates for net overseas migration in the current financial year revised up to 340,000 from the 260,000 predicted in May 2024.  
 
In 2023, international student numbers rose by 31% compared to the previous year, with 746,080 foreign students in Australia. Of these:  
159,485 were from China  
122,391 were from India  
60,258 were from Nepal  
 
However, recent figures also show a 25% drop in student visa arrivals in the 12 months leading to June 2024, falling to 207,000 from 278,000 a year earlier.  
 
Authorities have expressed concerns about the motivations of international students, particularly those from South Asia. Reports suggest that many students may be using the visa system primarily to work rather than pursue education.  
 
“Australia needs to manage its international student intake to balance educational quality with the needs of the economy,” Clare said in December.  
 
Currently, there are over 860,000 people in Australia on student or post-study work visas, making up more than 3% of the nation’s population of 26.9 million.  
 
The Labor government is under pressure to address public concerns over immigration levels while supporting Australia’s lucrative education sector. With an election looming, the balance between reducing numbers and maintaining the quality of international student programmes remains a contentious issue.

Topics : Australia

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

