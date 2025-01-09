Business Standard

Western Sydney University planning to open new campus in Greater Noida

Leading Australian University, Western Sydney University is set to open its campus in India, making it the third Australian university to have a campus in the country.

The other two Australian universities in India are the University of Wollongong and Deakin which established campuses in the GIFT City. | Representational

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

In a post on X, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green shared the announcement.

He said, "Another Australian University is coming to India! Excited to see this announcement of @westernsydneyau planning to set up a campus in Greater Noida - this will be the third university campus in India & first in the state of #UttarPradesh."

On its official website, Western Sydney University noted that it has been recognised as the world's best higher education institution in 2024 according to Times Higher Education Impact Rankings from 2,152 universities across 125 countries.

 

Notably, the other two Australian universities in India are the University of Wollongong and Deakin which established campuses in the GIFT City, Gujarat.

As per the official website of Deakin University, it was noted that it is the first international university in the world to open a teaching campus in India. Deakin has established its first international branch campus in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in accordance with International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) regulations.

According to the University of Wollongong's (UOW) official website, starting November 2024, UOW India will offer a range of postgraduate programs, beginning with a Master of Computing (Data Analytics) and a Graduate Certificate in Computing, and a Master of Financial Technology, a Master of Financial Technology (Extension), and a Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology.

Australian educational institutions are increasing their footprint across India. In September last year, the University of Melbourne, opened a centre in Delhi, marking a significant expansion of its global presence. The Centre, although not designed for teaching or as an offshore campus, will instead focus on enriching current and future initiatives within India for greater sustainable impact.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

