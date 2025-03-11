Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 07:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / All 3 onboard killed as medical helicopter crashes in US' Mississippi

All 3 onboard killed as medical helicopter crashes in US' Mississippi

The AirCare copter was not carrying any patients when it crashed in Madison County, north of the capital of Jackson

Representative Image: Families of the three victims were notified, but authorities didn't release names to protect privacy. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

A medical transport helicopter crashed in Mississippi on Monday, killing a pilot and two hospital workers on board, officials said.

A spokesperson for the University of Mississippi Medical Center confirmed the deaths of everyone on board the flight. The AirCare copter was not carrying any patients when it crashed in Madison County, north of the capital of Jackson, the university said in an earlier statement.

Families of the three victims were notified, but authorities didn't release names to protect privacy. The university did not offer a reason for the crash.

Television station WAPT reported that authorities from the Federal Aviation Administration were en route.

 

It's a tragic reminder of the risks Mississippi's first responders take every day to keep us safe, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on Facebook. Our state will never forget the sacrifice of these heroes.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

