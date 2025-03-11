Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 06:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pope Francis no longer in danger due to pneumonia, remains hospitalised

Pope Francis no longer in danger due to pneumonia, remains hospitalised

In a late update, the doctors said the 88-year-old pope remains stable and has consolidated improvements in recent days

Pope Francis

Francis followed the Vatican's week-long spiritual retreat via video-conference on Monday as he continued his recovery. (Photo: PTI)

AP Rome
Mar 11 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Doctors said Monday that Pope Francis is no longer in imminent danger of death as a result of pneumonia but have decided to keep him hospitalised for several more days to receive treatment.

In a late update, the doctors said the 88-year-old pope remains stable and has consolidated improvements in recent days, as determined by blood tests and positive responses to drug treatments.

However, in view of the complexity of the clinical picture and the important infectious picture presented on admission, it will be necessary to continue medical drug therapy in a hospital setting for additional days, according to the Vatican statement.

 

Francis followed the Vatican's week-long spiritual retreat via video-conference on Monday as he continued his recovery from double pneumonia and looked ahead to the 12th anniversary of his election amid questions about what the future of his papacy might look like.

As he did on Sunday, Francis participated in the retreat remotely from the Rome hospital where he is being treated. He could see and hear the Rev Roberto Pasolini, preacher of the papal household, but the priests, bishops and cardinals gathered for the retreat in the Vatican auditorium could not see or hear him.

Pasolini is delivering a series of meditations this week on The hope of eternal life, a theme that was chosen well before Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb 14 with a complex lung infection.

The retreat, which is an annual gathering that kicks off the Catholic Church's solemn Lenten season leading to Easter, continues through the week. The Vatican has said Francis would participate in spiritual communion with the rest of the hierarchy, from afar.

In its early update Monday, the Vatican said Francis was resuming his physical and respiratory therapy at the Gemelli hospital after a quiet night. Francis has been using a nasal tube for supplemental oxygen to help him breathe during the day and a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask at night.

The 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, had what was just a bad case of bronchitis when he was hospitalized last month. The infection progressed into a complex respiratory tract infection and double pneumonia that has sidelined Francis for the longest period of his 12-year papacy and raised questions about the future.

