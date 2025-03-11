Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Trump's labour secretary

US Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Trump's labour secretary

Chavez-DeRemer will oversee the Department of Labour, one of several executive departments named in lawsuits challenging the authority of billionaire Elon Musk

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, US Labour secretary

The Senate voted Monday to confirm Lori Chavez-DeRemer as US Labour secretary. Image: X@LChavezDeRemer

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Senate voted Monday to confirm Lori Chavez-DeRemer as US Labour secretary, a Cabinet position that puts her in charge of enforcing federally mandated worker rights and protections at a time when the White House is trying to eliminate thousands of government employees.

Chavez-DeRemer will oversee the Department of Labour, one of several executive departments named in lawsuits challenging the authority of billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to order layoffs and access sensitive government data.

The Labour Department had nearly 16,000 full-time employees and a proposed budget of $13.9 billion for fiscal year 2025. Some of its vast responsibilities include reporting the US unemployment rate, regulating workplace health and safety standards, investigating minimum wage, child Labour and overtime pay disputes, and applying laws on union organizing and unlawful terminations.

 

Several prominent Labour unions, including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, endorsed Chavez-DeRemer's nomination. The former Republican congresswoman from Oregon is the daughter of a Teamster, and during her one term in the House earned a reputation as pro-Labour.

The Senate voted to confirm Chavez-DeRemer 67-32.

Also Read

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk eyes Social Security and Medicare as key targets for cuts

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Ontario raises 25% tax on electricity exports to US over Trump trade war

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin halts funding for 2 cybersecurity projects, including elections

US China, US China flag

China hits back at Trump tariffs with 15% levies on key US farm goods

Nasdaq

Nasdaq plunges 4% as tech dives, slowdown fears mount; Dow falls 1.54%

The Senate has now confirmed all but one of Trump's picks for his Cabinet.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labour & Pensions had voted 14-9 in favor of her nomination last week, with all Republicans except Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky giving Chavez-DeRemer their support. Three Democrats on the committee Sens. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire voted with the majority.

During her confirmation hearing before the committee, several Republican senators grilled Chavez-DeRemer about her decision to co-sponsor legislation that would have made it easier for workers to unionize and penalized employers who stood in the way of organizing efforts.

She declined to explicitly state whether she still backed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, also known as the PRO Act.

Chavez-DeRemer explained she had signed on as a co-sponsor because she wanted a seat at the table to discuss important Labour issues. Under further questioning, she walked back some of her support of the bill, saying that she supported state right to work laws, which allow employees to refuse to join a union in their workplace.

The PRO Act did not come up for a vote during her time in Congress, but the legislation was reintroduced in the House and Senate last week.

As we speak, Donald Trump and his billionaire buddies are stealing the American dream away from working families, rigging every lever of society in favor of the billionaire class, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. That's why we need the PRO Act, to empower hardworking Americans to bargain for better wages, benefits, and safer working conditions."  During her time in Congress Chavez-DeRemer also co-sponsored legislation which sought to protect public-sector workers from having their Social Security benefits docked because of government pension benefits. That bill also stalled because it didn't have enough Republican support.

Chavez-DeRemer walked a fine line during her confirmation hearing, attempting to appeal to both Democrats and Republicans. On the subject of whether the federal minimum wage was overdue for an increase, she said she recognized it hadn't been raised from $7.25 an hour since 2009 but that she would not want to shock the economy.

Some Democratic senators and workers' rights advocates have questioned how much independence Chavez-DeRemer would have as President Donald Trump's Labour secretary and where her allegiance would lie in an administration that has fired thousands of federal employees.

More From This Section

Pope Francis

Pope Francis no longer in danger due to pneumonia, remains hospitalised

climate change

Climate change to worsen space junk problem, reducing Earth's orbit drag

BYD, Tesla, BYD vs Tesla

Elon Musk's Tesla is flailing in China and BYD's rapid rise is to blame

Foxconn

Foxconn unveils first large language model 'FoxBrain,' trained by Nvidia

Mark Carney, Canada PM-elect

Ex-banker Carney wins Canada's liberal contest, to succeed Trudeau in days

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon