close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's pay soars to $226 mn on huge stock award

Pichai's stock award comes on a three-year schedule, and he received a similarly sized package in 2019

Bloomberg
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 7:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Julia Love
The pay package awarded to Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai soared to $226 million in 2022, boosted by a triennial stock grant, making him one of the world’s highest-paid corporate leaders. 

The stock award portion of his pay amounted to $218 million, according to a filing from the Google parent company Friday. He received a total of $6.3 million in compensation in 2021, when he didn’t receive the grant, and his salary has remained steady at $2 million the past three years.
The 50-year-old CEO has been navigating a more competitive industry, with AI products such as the chatbot ChatGPT from startup OpenAI threatening to undermine Google’s dominance in search. A broader tech slowdown also has taken a toll on the company, with its shares sliding 39% in 2022. Still, they’ve mounted a comeback in 2023, rising 19%.

Pichai’s stock award comes on a three-year schedule, and he received a similarly sized package in 2019. That year, the executive was awarded $281 million. 
CEO compensation has become a particular touchy topic in the technology industry — especially after a wave of layoffs at Alphabet and other major companies. Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook slashed his 2023 pay after drawing ire for making $100 million each of the past two years. 

Also Read

Google-parent Alphabet links more of CEO Sundar Pichai's pay to performance

India is a part of me, says Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Cut 20% jobs at Alphabet, key investor Christopher Hohn tells Sundar Pichai

Google logs highest selling week ever for Pixel smartphones: Sundar Pichai

YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai

Ukraine will win war of technologies against Russia: Minister Fedorov

Lyft plans job cuts, may hit 30% of employees as it struggles over profit

Google merges DeepMind, brain research units as AI race hots up

Tesla investors flag mismanagement, demand review of Musk performance

Dominic Raab quits as deputy PM; spotlight now turns to Rishi Sunak


Pichai’s package put him well above other executives at Alphabet in 2022. Prabhakar Raghavan, the senior vice president of Google’s knowledge and information, and Philipp Schindler, chief business officer, both took in about $37 million. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat’s compensation was $24.5 million. Their stock grants are given out on an annual basis.
In January, Alphabet started cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, following months of other measures to reduce spending and set new priorities. The median total compensation for Alphabet employees was $279,802 in 2022, according to the filing. Pichai’s compensation was 808 times that amount. 

As part of his compensation package, Alphabet spent $5.94 million on personal security for Pichai, according to the filing. 
Topics : Sundar Pichai pay Google CEO Sundar Pichai Alphabet Inc

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 7:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Ukraine will win war of technologies against Russia: Minister Fedorov

Ukraine, russia war
3 min read

Rajasthan has emerged as leader in employment generation: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

MCD implements MVC recommendations, no change in existing Unit Area Value

MCD
3 min read

102 candidates in the fray for 34 seats in Shimla municipal polls on May 2

Photo: Shutterstock
1 min read

Karnataka elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with top BJP state leaders

Amit Shah
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Twitter, Twitter Blue
5 min read

LIVE: Pilots' union ICPA sends legal notice to Air India HR head

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Credit Suisse investors sue Swiss financial regulators after facing losses

Credit Suisse
3 min read

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide
1 min read

Anyone trying to resist global trend towards multipolarity will lose: Putin

Putin
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon