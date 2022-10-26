JUST IN
Google logs highest selling week ever for Pixel smartphones: Sundar Pichai

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that the company recently had its highest selling week ever for the Pixel 7 series of smartphones

Sundar Pichai | Google Pixel

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that the company recently had its highest selling week ever for the Pixel 7 series of smartphones.

Earlier this month, Google introduced the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro and the very first Pixel Watch.

"We've also previewed more detail about the Pixel Tablet, which is coming in 2023. Pixel combines our foundational technologies, AI, Android and our Google Tensor G2 processor to bring state-of-the-art AI directly to the device," Pichai said during the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer industry-leading photography features that can unblur or sharpen photos and shoot cinema-quality videos.

"We recently had our highest selling week ever for Pixel, and I'm really proud of the positive reviews so far," he mentioned.

Powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G2 processor and shipping with Android 13, Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 in India.

Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch immersive display, a polished aluminium frame and a camera bar in three colours: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Hazel colour.

Google has also introduced its latest release of Android.

"Android 13 offers new personalisation features, improved privacy controls and a more seamless experience with connected devices," said Pichai.

He also revealed that Google Workspace is now being used by more than 8 million businesses and organisations worldwide.

"We are investing deeply from the silicon to the OS to powerful software experiences because it's a big opportunity to move computing forward and build deeper relationships with people who love using Google products," said Pichai.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 10:33 IST

