World leaders mourn 'Great Champion' Manmohan Singh's passing

Leaders from around the world including the US, Canada, Afghanistan, Russia, and more share their condolences on the passing of former Prime MInister Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh | File Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Condolences from world leaders began to pour in the early morning hours on Friday following the passing of Manmohan Singh, India’s former Prime Minister and a key architect of its modern economic transformation. Singh, revered as a statesman and economic visionary, passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments, according to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) on Thursday night.
 
Singh served as Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014, heading the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. His leadership and economic reforms are credited with laying the groundwork for India’s rapid economic growth and strengthening its global standing. Singh had only recently retired from the Rajya Sabha in April and was succeeded by Sonia Gandhi.
 
 

A champion of India-US Relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid tribute to Singh, describing him as “one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership.”
 
Highlighting Singh’s pivotal role in advancing the historic US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, Blinken remarked, “Dr Singh’s work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades. At home, he will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together.”
 

Remembered fondly by neighbouring nations

Former Maldivian President Abdulla Shahid expressed grief over Singh’s passing, recalling his historic 2011 visit to the Maldives. During the visit, Singh became the first head of government to address the Maldivian Parliament.

Shahid wrote, “I fondly recall his visit to the Maldives in 2011... I greatly benefited from his wisdom and knowledge. He was always a friend of the Maldives. May his family and loved ones find comfort in his lasting legacy.”
 
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai lauded Singh as ‘an unwavering ally and friend’ of Afghanistan. He said, “India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace.”
 

Global leaders on Manmohan Singh’s legacy

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov described Singh’s passing as a moment of ‘poignant sorrow’ for both India and Russia. Alipov noted Singh’s invaluable contribution to strengthening bilateral ties, adding, “His suave demeanour was always endearing, as was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India.”
 
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper also shared his condolences, remembering Singh as a man of “exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom”. Harper wrote, “Laureen and I wish to convey our condolences to all his family and friends.”
 

A legacy of transformation

As a leader, Singh was instrumental in liberalising India’s economy during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1991, a role that marked a turning point for the nation. His leadership as Prime Minister further consolidated India’s position on the global stage, earning him admiration and respect worldwide.
 
The global outpouring of condolences highlights the mark Manmohan Singh left, not only on India but also on international relations.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

