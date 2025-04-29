Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Amazon denies plans to display Donald Trump-imposed tariffs on listings

Amazon denies plans to display Donald Trump-imposed tariffs on listings

Trump has imposed a tsunami of tariffs on US trading partners, including China, which has seen tariff costs rise by 145 per cent since Trump took office

The White House tweeted a link to the Reuters report earlier Tuesday. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Amazon.com denied a report on Tuesday that it planned to disclose the cost that US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump were adding to its products, after the White House blasted the initial story.
 
Amazon said Tuesday it never considered listing tariffs on its main retail site and nothing was implemented on any company site. "The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products," a company spokesperson said. 
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she had discussed the Punchbowl News report with Trump, and his message about it was: "This is a hostile and political act by Amazon." The comments sent Amazon shares down 2.2 per cent in premarket trading but shares rebounded are trading nearly flat. 
 
Trump has imposed a tsunami of tariffs on US trading partners, including China, which has seen tariff costs rise by 145 per cent since Trump took office. 
Leavitt said Amazon's move was not a surprise given a 2021 report by Reuters that the tech company had partnered with a "Chinese propaganda arm." 
The White House tweeted a link to the Reuters report earlier Tuesday. 
"So, this is another reason why Americans should buy American," she said, underscoring the Trump administration's efforts to shore up critical supply chains and boost domestic manufacturing.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amazon US tariff hikes Trump's tariff hikes White House

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

