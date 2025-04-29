Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Coca-Cola beats profit estimates in Q1, says tariff impact manageable

Net income rose 5 per cent to USD 3.3 billion for the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 73 cents per share. That beat expectations of 72 cents

Coca Cola coke

Shares rose 1.5 peer cent before the opening bell Tuesday. | FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be manageable.

Revenue fell 2 per cent to USD 11.1 billion in the January-March period, the company said on Tuesday. That was in line with Wall Street's expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income rose 5 per cent to USD 3.3 billion for the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 73 cents per share. That beat expectations of 72 cents.

Shares rose 1.5 peer cent before the opening bell Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

