11 injured in small plane crash in Southern California, says police

11 injured in small plane crash in Southern California, says police

Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Fullerton (California)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eleven people were injured when a small plane collided into the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California, police said.

Police got a report at 2.09 pm on Thursday about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Police and fire authorities arrived on scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.

Fullerton is a city of about 1,40,000 people some 40 km southeast of Los Angeles.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

