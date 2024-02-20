Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

American Airlines raises bag fees, changing how customers earn flyer points

American announced on Tuesday that most customers will have to buy tickets directly from the airline or its partner carriers if they want to earn points in its AAdvantage loyalty programme

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

The changes affect flights booked on or after Tuesday for travel within the United States and to nearby international destinations including Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean

AP Dallas
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American Airlines is pushing customers to buy tickets directly from the airline if they want to earn frequent-flyer points, and it is raising the cost of checking bags.
American announced on Tuesday that most customers will have to buy tickets directly from the airline or its partner carriers if they want to earn points in its AAdvantage loyalty programme.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Corporate travellers won't be affected by the change.
The airline said checking a bag will rise from USD 30 now to USD 35 online and USD 40 if purchased at the airport. The fee for a second checked bag will rise from USD 40 to USD 45 both online and at the airport.
American says it last raised bag fees in 2018.
The changes affect flights booked on or after Tuesday for travel within the United States and to nearby international destinations including Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
The airline will generally allow customers to check at least one bag free if they hold status in American's loyalty programme, buy a premium-class ticket or use an American-branded credit card.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

Unable to repossess Go First planes, global aviation body downgrades India

Airlines, plane makers set to unveil new orders at Indian aviation event

IndiGo occupies sixth position in global mcap, surpassing United Airlines

FedEx Express inaugurates regional hub at Dubai World Central Airport

Foreign aid delays making life 'very difficult' on front line: Zelenskyy

Moscow never hurt our interests: EAM justifies Russian crude procurement

PVR Inox lowers movie ticket prices to celebrate 'cinema lovers day'

Law enforcement agencies infiltrate, disrupt ransomware group LockBit

Topics : airlines Aviation industry United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon