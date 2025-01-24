Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 08:26 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Americans will pay more if Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, says Trudeau

Americans will pay more if Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, says Trudeau

By targeting America's second largest trading partner after Mexico, Trump risks upending the markets for autos, lumber and oil all of which could carry over quickly to consumers

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | (Photo: PTI)

AP Toronto
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday American consumers will pay more whenever President Donald Trump decides to apply sweeping tariffs on Canadian products.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that he still plans to tariff Canada and Mexico at 25 per cent rates starting as soon as Feb 1. Trump previously threatened to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he took office but the tariffs weren't applied on day one.

Trudeau said if Trump does go forward "whether it be back on Jan. 20th, on Feb. 1st or Feb. 15th as a Valentines Day present, or on April 1st or whenever Canada will respond with retaliatory tariffs and "prices for American consumers on just about everything will go up."  We don't think he wants that, Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

 

By targeting America's second largest trading partner after Mexico, Trump risks upending the markets for autos, lumber and oil all of which could carry over quickly to consumers.

The premier of oil-rich Alberta, Danielle Smith, said Americans in some states could pay more than a dollar per gallon more for gas if Trump puts the tariff on Canadian oil.

Also Read

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canada may inflict economic pain on US against Trump's tariffs: Trudeau

US-Canada FlagUS-Canada Flag

Canada warns of 'Trump Tariffs Tax' as trade war looms over US tariff plans

tariffs on Canada

Canadian ambassador warns of 'tit-for-tat' retaliation to US tariffs

Jagmeet singh, Jagmeet

'Canada is not for sale': Ex-Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh's warning to Trump

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM,

Canada has counter-tariffs ready if Trump launches trade war, says Trudeau

Despite Trump's repeated claim that the US doesn't need Canada, nearly a quarter of the oil America consumes per day comes from Canada.

America's northern neighbour also has 34 critical minerals and metals that the US is eager for and is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium.

"The US should be working even more with Canada on our energy, on our critical minerals, on the goods they need to deliver the economic growth that Donald Trump has promised, Trudeau said.

That is our first choice. If they do move forward on tariffs we are ready to respond in a strong way but in a way ... to figure out how to get them removed as soon as possible."  Canada is looking at putting retaliatory tariffs on American orange juice, toilets and some steel products if Trump follows through with his threat. When Trump imposed higher tariffs during his first term in office, Canada announced billions of dollars in new duties in 2018 against the US in a tit-for-tat response to new taxes on Canadian steel and aluminum  Everything is on the table." Trudeau said. "It would be bad for Canada, but it would also be bad for American consumers."  Nearly 3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day. Canada is the top export destination for 36 US states.

Trudeau said Trump remains preoccupied with the border. The US president told reporters at the White House earlier this week that, in his opinion, the amount of fentanyl coming through Canada and Mexico is massive."  We have highlighted that less than one percent of illegal drugs coming into the United States, less than one percent of migrants going into the United States come from Canada but we're still investing over a billion dollars and strengthening our border, Trudeau said.

Trump continues to erroneously cast the US trade deficit with Canada a natural resource-rich nation that provides the US with commodities like oil as a subsidy. Trump incorrectly claims the US has a $200 billion" trade deficit.

We're not going to have that anymore. We can't do that, Trump said in a virtual appearance at the World Economic Forum. You can always become a state, and if you're a state, we don't have a deficit. We won't have to tariff you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LGBTQ

Thai LGBTQ+ couples register marriages as law gives them equal status

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Trump halts authorizations for renewable projects on federal lands, waters

Donald Trump, Trump

US to have only two genders, male, female; no more transgender rage: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump revokes security for former Secretary of state Pompeo, top Iran aide

Donald Trump, Trump

Will Trump get a third term as US Prez? Republican proposes constitutional change

Topics : Justin Trudeau Canada US-Canada US President Donald Trump Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon