Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Amid growing chaos, American allies want to redraw trade map without US

Amid growing chaos, American allies want to redraw trade map without US

Facing growing chaos, the EU and numerous other countries are seeking to forge a global trading group that is less vulnerable to Trump's tariffs

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU executive branch, responded with a pledge to keep negotiating, and to retaliate if necessary.

NYT Brussels
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jeanna Smialek
 
Trade chaos is forcing America’s allies closer together, and further from the US. And as that happens, the European Union (EU) is trying to position itself at the center of a new global trade map. 
The 27-nation bloc learned this weekend that US will subject it to 30 percent tariffs starting August 1. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU executive branch, responded with a pledge to keep negotiating, and to retaliate if necessary. 
But that was not the entire strategy. Europe, like many of the US trading partners, is also looking for more reliable friends. 
 
“Meanwhile, we continue to deepen our global partnerships, firmly anchored in the principles of rules-based international trade,” Von der Leyen said. 

Also Read

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

India should avoid rushing for trade agreement with US, say experts

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's tariff chaos leaves global trade partners in uncertainty

tea garden, lenders

Small tea growers ask Centre to set up fair price discovery mechanism

PM modi with Namibia prez

PM Modi holds talks with Namibia President; digi tech, defence in focus

cisco, Cisco Systems

Viable to export out of India; clarity on global trade needed: Cisco

She will make good on that starting Sunday. Von der Leyen is scheduled to give a speech alongside Indonesia’s president. Just as Trump threatens to put hefty tariffs on the Asian nation, the European Union is working to relax trade barriers. 
It is a split screen that is becoming typical. On one side, the US sows uncertainty as it blows up weeks of painstaking negotiations and escalates tariff threats. On the other, the EU and other American trading partners are forging closer ties, laying the groundwork for a global trading system that revolves less and less around an increasingly fickle US. 
“Free and fair trade drives prosperity, creates jobs and strengthens supply chains,” António Costa, the president of the European Council, wrote on social media. The council brings together the heads of state and government from across the bloc. “We will continue to build strong trade partnerships worldwide.” 
It will be hard to move away from the US because it is the world’s largest economy, home to a bustling consumer market and cutting-edge technologies and services. But many American trading partners feel that they are left with little choice but to diversify. And while trade relationships are difficult to alter, they are also difficult to change back once they have been totally reorganized. 
That is what is happening right now. 
EU negotiators had engaged in months of back-and-forth with their US counterparts in the run-up to President Trump’s announcement. And up until the middle of the week, Brussels hoped that it was closing in on at least the framework for a deal: The EU would accept a base tariff of 10 percent, but it would also push for carve-outs for key sectors. 
Instead, Trump began hinting on Thursday that the bloc — one of America’s most important trading partners — would receive a letter setting out a sweeping, across-the-board tariff rate. 
Trump simultaneously announced that he would place a similar tariff on goods from Mexico. Canada’s rate is slightly higher, at 35 per cent. And from Thailand (35 per cent) and Bangladesh (35 per cent) to Brazil (50 percent), dozens of US trading partners appear to be headed for a similar fate. 
Trump has backed down from threatened tariffs before, and he has indicated a willingness to negotiate these tariffs down before their Aug. 1 effective date — and the EU and other economies are poised to continue with negotiations. 
But the vibes are increasingly hostile. 
Trump is “instrumentalising uncertainty” to try to force America’s trading partners to make concessions, said Mujtaba Rahman, the managing director for Europe at the Eurasia group, calling the latest announcements a “complete move of the goal posts.” 
Trump’s announcement on Saturday sharply intensified calls in Europe for immediate retaliation. 
Trade officials are coming under pressure to respond to Trump with a show of strength. Brando Benifei, who heads the delegation for relations with the US at the European Parliament, urged the EU’s executive branch to allow the retaliation to take effect — and to draw up plans for an even more aggressive response by August 1. 
“Trump is trying to divide and scare Europe,” he said. 
But hitting back is just a first step; drawing closer to outside allies may prove even more meaningful in the long run. 

SPLIT SCREEN

 

EU will extend its suspension of countermeasures until early August

It is accelerating new trade pacts across Asia, Africa & South America

The bloc is also strengthening ties with Indonesia, India, South Africa, Canada, and UK

EU–Indonesia pact will bring most tariffs to “close to zero”

EU chief signalled a pivot to a US- and China-free trade bloc with Japan, Vietnam, Australia

Allies increasingly coordinate trade moves without US

 

More From This Section

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

EU delaying retaliatory tariffs on US, hopes to reach deal by Aug 1

Floods

Emergency crews suspend search for flooding victims in US amid new warnings

worldline

Worldline turmoil hands Swiss bourse a $300 mn blow on strategic stake

SpaceX, Elon Musk

SpaceX commits $2 billion to xAI as Musk steps up AI ambitions: Report

elon musk, grok

Musk's xAI issues lengthy apology for Grok's violent, antisemitic comments

Topics : trade United States Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon