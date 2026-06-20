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Home / World News / Anthropic not security threat: Trump dismisses concerns following AI curbs

Anthropic not security threat: Trump dismisses concerns following AI curbs

Trump said Anthropic had 'behaved very responsibly' after the Commerce Department's order requiring approval before foreign nationals could access its most advanced AI models

Donald Trump,Trump

Asked if he thought Anthropic and Amodei are a national security threat, Trump said, 'Well, not now. But a week ago, maybe' | (Photo:PTI)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

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By Courtney Subramanian
 
President Donald Trump said he doesn’t view Anthropic PBC as a national-security threat, days after his administration took steps to cut off foreign access to the tech company’s most advanced artificial intelligence models. 
In a pretaped interview with Axios posted on Friday, Trump said he thought Anthropic had “behaved very responsibly” after the Commerce Department ordered the company, led by Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei, to seek US approval before allowing a foreign national to use its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models.
 
“He responded to us very quickly, because you know it’s tremendous liability,” Trump said, adding that he met with Amodei and other tech executives at the Group of Seven Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday.
 
 
Asked if he thought Anthropic and Amodei are a national security threat, Trump said, “Well, not now. But a week ago, maybe.”

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The Commerce Department’s Anthropic directive, issued last week, represents the most significant intervention by the US government to date into an AI venture’s operations. It poses a new challenge for Anthropic weeks after the company filed confidentially for an initial public offering, with its latest valuation topping $900 billion.
 
Anthropic’s senior technical staff met with Trump administration officials this week as the company sought to allay the government’s concerns. 
 
The president said he wouldn’t shut down Anthropic, arguing that the US is beating China in the AI race. “I would, but I’m not sure I have to do that. I think so far it’s been very responsible,” he said in the interview. 
 
The dispute over access to Anthropic’s new models marks the latest clash between the administration and the company. 
 
Anthropic has been embroiled for months in a feud with the Pentagon over extra guardrails the company sought for military use of its AI tools. In March, after contract talks broke down, the Defense Department declared the firm a supply-chain risk, and is moving to seek other AI providers for the armed forces.

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Topics : Donald Trump Artificial intelligence Donald Trump administration AI Models US security

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

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