Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Anti-DOGE protests at Tesla stores target Musk's push for federal cuts

Anti-DOGE protests at Tesla stores target Musk's push for federal cuts

The demonstrations are part of a growing backlash in North America and Europe to Musk's disruptive role in Washington

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk's critics say his actions defy Congress's power to control the US budget and present a host of ways for him to enrich himself. (Photo: PTI)

AP Boston
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Demonstrators gathered outside Tesla stores across the US to protest the automaker's billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, and his push to slash government spending on behalf of President Donald Trump.

The demonstrations are part of a growing backlash in North America and Europe to Musk's disruptive role in Washington.

Critics of Trump and Musk hope to discourage and stigmatise purchases of Tesla, the electric car company that is the world's most valuable automaker. Liberal groups for weeks have organised anti-Tesla protests in hopes of galvanising opposition to Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and energising Democrats still demoralised by Trump's November victory.

 

We can get back at Elon, said Nathan Phillips, a 58-year-old ecologist from Newton, Massachusetts, who was protesting in Boston on Saturday. We can impose direct economic damage on Tesla by showing up at showrooms everywhere and boycotting Tesla and telling everyone else to get out, sell your stocks, sell your Teslas.

Musk is taking direction from Trump to slash federal spending and sharply reduce the workforce, arguing that Trump's victory gave the president and him a mandate to restructure the US government. DOGE officials have swiftly gained access to sensitive databases, directed thousands of federal job cuts, cancelled contracts and shut down sections of the government, including the US Agency for International Development.

Also Read

Tesla

Tesla's first India showroom to open in Mumbai's BKC, Delhi next in line

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Musk has inside track to modernise air traffic communications system

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Musk's cost-cutting team cuts staff at auto safety regulator for Tesla

Donald Trump, Trump

'It would be unfair to US': Trump on Musk's Tesla factory plan in India

Tesla

Tesla to import cars from Germany, not China, as India plans take shape

Musk's critics say his actions defy Congress's power to control the US budget and present a host of ways for him to enrich himself. Musk leads several other companies, notably SpaceX, which conducts launches for NASA and the intelligence community, and the social media platform X.

Tesla and the White House did not respond to emailed requests for comment Saturday.

More than 50 demonstrations were listed Saturday on the website Tesla Takedown, with more planned later in March from coast to coast in the United States along with England, Spain and Portugal. News reports showed demonstrations in recent days in US cities including Tucson, Arizona; St Louis; New York City; Dayton, Ohio; Charlotte; and Palo Alto, California.

Some Tesla owners have also reported their vehicles vandalised with spray painted hakenkreuz amid what Jewish groups and observers fear is a rise in antisemitism.

Federal prosecutors charged a woman in connection with a string of vandalism against a Colorado Tesla dealership, which included Molotov cocktails being thrown at vehicles and the words Nazi cars spray painted on the building.

Saturday's demonstration in Boston had a festive atmosphere, with a brass band playing music as protestors carried signs and chanted. Several of the signs mocked Musk and DOGE, with one reading: Stop Elon and his despicable Muskrats.

This government led by Trump and Musk, it's gone completely off the rails and we are here to stop that, said Carina Campovasso, a retired federal worker. And I hope they listen.

About 300 demonstrators protested at a Tesla dealership in New York City on Saturday. Police said nine people were taken into custody but did not elaborate on the charges they faced.

Tesla's share price has fallen by nearly a third since Trump took office, though it's still higher than it was a year ago. Musk's current net worth is an estimated USD 359 billion, according to Forbes, which calculated his 2024 net worth as USD 195 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy embraced by British PM Starmer day after White House blowout

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israel agrees to temporary ceasefire proposal for Ramzan, passover periods

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli military told to prepare to defend Druze community outside Damascus

Pentagon

Pentagon to send about 3,000 more active-duty troops to US-Mexico border

Pope Francis

Pope Francis stable after respiratory crisis, spent time off ventilator

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump Elon Musk Tesla Tesla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon