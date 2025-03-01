Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tesla's first India showroom to open in Mumbai's BKC, Delhi next in line

Tesla's first India showroom to open in Mumbai's BKC, Delhi next in line

Tesla signs lease agreement for first India showroom in Mumbai's BKC, paying Rs 35 lakh per month for a 4,000 sq ft space; Delhi showroom also planned amid hiring spree

Tesla

Tesla has listed 13 job openings on LinkedIn, covering customer service, operations, and sales roles. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking a significant step towards its much-anticipated entry into the Indian market, US electric vehicle giant Tesla has secured a deal to establish its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), according to a report by The Times of India.
 
This lease agreement is reportedly among the highest for a commercial space in the country.  
 
Tesla will occupy a 4,000 sq ft space on the ground floor of a commercial tower in BKC, where it will showcase its car models, the news report said. The monthly lease rent is approximately Rs 900 per sq ft, amounting to around Rs 35 lakh per month. The lease is set for a five-year term, with Tesla also planning to open another showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity.
 
 
This agreement was finalised just weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, following which the company posted 13 job openings in India, strongly indicating its renewed plans for entering the Indian market.  
 
The recent developments in February suggest that Tesla could be gearing up for a launch in the coming months, aligning with ongoing discussions on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, announced after Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.  

India currently imposes a 110 per cent import duty on vehicles, a point of contention raised by Trump, who argued that such high tariffs were compelling Tesla to establish a manufacturing unit in the country.
 
In a recent interview, Trump said that if Tesla were to set up a factory in India to bypass these tariffs, it would be "unfair" to the US. "Every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs... It is impossible to sell a car, practically, in, as an example, India," he had said.
 
Meanwhile, Musk has been advocating for reduced tariffs, prompting the Indian government to consider drafting a new policy based on his feedback.  
 

Job openings at Tesla India

 
Tesla has started the hiring process in India. The electric vehicle company has listed 13 job openings on LinkedIn, covering customer service, operations, and sales roles. Five of these positions are available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest are based in Mumbai.  
 
Tesla has advertised 13 positions in India, spanning various departments, including sales, operations, technical support, and customer service.  
 
-Customer support specialist  
-Inside sales advisor
-Tesla advisor
-Service advisor
-Order operations specialist
-Service manager
-Store manager
-Parts advisor
-Business operations analyst
-Service technician
-Consumer engagement manager
-Customer support advisor
-Delivery operations specialist

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

