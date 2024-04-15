Apple's iPhone shipments plunge 10% in Q1 as Android rivals rebound

Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments were down nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of the year, losing ground as the broader smartphone industry rebounded, according to market tracker IDC.



The global mobile market rose to 289.4 million handsets shipped, marking a 7.8 per cent rise from a year ago. Samsung Electronics Co. regained the top spot. Budget-focused brand Transsion jumped 85 per cent in shipments, while Xiaomi Corp. bounced back to close the gap on second-place Apple.





Company 1Q24 shipments YoY change Market share Samsung 60.1m -0.70% 20.80% Apple 50.1m -9.60% 17.30% Xiaomi 40.8m 0.338 14.10% Transsion 28.5m 0.849 9.90% Oppo 25.2m -8.50% 8.70% Total (inc. others) 289.4m 0.078 100% Source: IDC

“The smartphone market is emerging from the turbulence of the last two years both stronger and changed,” said Nabila Popal, research director at IDC. “While the top two players both saw negative growth in the first quarter, it seems Samsung is in a stronger position overall than they were in recent quarters.” The Cupertino, California-based company has struggled to sustain sales in China, the world’s biggest smartphone market, since the debut of its latest iPhone generation in September. Those issues are weighing on its global results. The company shipped 5 million fewer iPhones than it did a year earlier, according to IDC’s preliminary figures.