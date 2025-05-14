Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Aramco signs up to $90 bn in US deals amid Trump's Gulf tour push

Aramco signs up to $90 bn in US deals amid Trump's Gulf tour push

The agreements underscore Saudi Arabia's efforts to strengthen its energy partnerships and attract foreign investment as it looks to balance oil dominance

Saudi Aramco

Aramco also signed an MoU with ExxonMobil to evaluate a significant upgrade to their SAMREF refinery. | File Photo

Reuters DUBAI
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Aramco unveiled 34 preliminary deals with major US companies on Wednesday, potentially worth up to $90 billion in one of its broadest pushes to deepen commercial ties with the United States. 
The agreements underscore Saudi Arabia's efforts to strengthen its energy partnerships and attract foreign investment as it looks to balance oil dominance with broader industrial and technological growth under Vision 2030. 
"The US is really a good place to put our investment," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Tuesday at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh. He was announcing deals with US liquefied natural gas producer NextDecade and utility company Sempra. 
 
The event coincided with US President Donald Trump's four-day tour of the Gulf, marked by lavish receptions and a series of business deals, including Saudi Arabia's $600 billion pledge to invest in the United States and $142 billion in arms agreements. 
The $90 billion worth of agreements represent one of Aramco's largest single-day announcements with US firms, reflecting the scale of the kingdom's push to deepen strategic economic ties with Washington across energy, technology, and finance.

Also Read

Aramco

Aramco reports $26 bn profit in Q1, down 4.6% on lower oil prices

Aramco

Saudi Aramco likely to pick 20% each in new BPCL, ONGC refineries

Climate

World's biggest companies have caused $28 trillion in climate damage: Study

ongc

ONGC, BPCL rally up to 5% as Saudi Aramco draws India investment plan

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco in talks to invest in planned refineries of BPCL, ONGC

A Memorandum of Understanding with tech heavyweight Nvidia aims to establish advanced industrial AI infrastructure, including an AI Hub, an engineering and robotics centre, and workforce training programmes. 
Aramco also signed an MoU with ExxonMobil to evaluate a significant upgrade to their SAMREF refinery, with plans to expand it into an integrated petrochemical complex. 
Meanwhile, it inked a non-binding agreement with Amazon Web Services to collaborate on digital transformation and lower-carbon initiatives. 
"Our US-related activities have evolved over the decades, and now include multi-disciplinary R&D, the Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, start-up investments, potential collaborations in LNG, and ongoing procurement," Nasser said in a statement. 
Aramco is the economic backbone of Saudi Arabia, generating the bulk of the kingdom's revenue through oil exports and funding its ambitious Vision 2030 diversification drive. 
Beyond energy, the state oil giant has become a key vehicle for industrial development, digital transformation, and foreign investment.

More From This Section

Donald Trump

US signs record $142 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia for defence

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump administration rescinds curbs on AI chip exports to foreign markets

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

France expels Algerian diplomats in tit-for-tat decision as feud deepens

Donald Trump, Keir Starmer, Xi Jinping

Why the latest US-UK trade deal has set off alarm bells in Beijing

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump wants to make a deal with Iran: Here are his conditions

Topics : Donald Trump Saudi Aramco United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon