Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aramco reports $26 bn profit in Q1, down 4.6% on lower oil prices

Aramco reports $26 bn profit in Q1, down 4.6% on lower oil prices

Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co, had revenues of $108.1 billion over the quarter, the company reported in a filing on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange

Aramco

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco posted first-quarter profits of $26 billion on Sunday, down 4.6% from the prior year. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco posted first-quarter profits of $26 billion on Sunday, down 4.6% from the prior year.

Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co, had revenues of $108.1 billion over the quarter, the company reported in a filing on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange. The company saw $107.2 billion in revenues and profits of $27.2 billion the same quarter last year. 

Aramco's stock traded over $6 a share Thursday, down from a high of around $8 last year. It has dropped over the past year as oil prices have dipped, and in recent months, as the OPEC+ oil cartel announced restoring production more rapidly and as uncertainty driven by US tariffs has rippled through Middle Eastern markets.

 

Benchmark Brent crude traded Friday at over $63 a barrel, down from highs of over $80 in the last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

power, electricity

OTPC, Assam Power Corp jointly developing 250 MW battery energy system

PremiumRenault India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle

'A-segment cars to bounce back soon, Kwid to stay as long as viable'

Abhyuday Jindal, Jindal Stainless managing director

JSL keen on ₹40K cr investment in Maharashtra, looking for land parcel: MD

Rocket

US firm Vast keen to use Indian rockets for rides to planned space station

K N Radhakrishnan, CEO, TVS Motor Company

Two-wheeler sales to sustain growth momentum in FY26: TVS Motor CEO

Topics : Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia Oil price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchMother's Day 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon