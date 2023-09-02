Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

As IMF reforms kick in, inflation in Pakistan stays high at 27.4%: Report

The inflation rate for food remained high at 38.5 per cent in August, according to figures from Pakistan's statistics department, despite a minor decline from July's 28.3 per cent rate

Pakistan flag

On Friday, authorities also increased the cost of gasoline and diesel to all-time highs | Photo: ANI

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's inflation rate remained over the target in August at 27.4 per cent as reforms outlined as requirements for an IMF loan make it more difficult to control price pressures, ARY News reported citing the official data released on Friday.
After the avoidance of a sovereign debt default in July thanks to a USD 3 billion loan programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan is on a difficult road to economic recovery under a caretaker administration.
Reforms related to the bailout, such as loosening import limits and demanding the removal of subsidies, have already fuelled annual inflation, which increased to a record 38.0 per cent in May. In addition, interest rates were increased, and the rupee dropped to record lows. The currency dropped 6.2 per cent last month, according to ARY News.
The inflation rate for food remained high at 38.5 per cent in August, according to figures from Pakistan's statistics department, despite a minor decline from July's 28.3 per cent rate.
On Friday, authorities also increased the cost of gasoline and diesel to all-time highs.
As political tensions rise ahead of a national election set for November, the economy is getting worse, which has led to intermittent protests.

Also Read

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

12 states to get Rs 66,413 crore in incentives for power sector reforms

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

Pakistan could default in the absence of IMF bailout loans, warns Moody's

Russia deploys ICBM that Putin says will make enemies 'think twice'

Bogus tickets: Qantas Airways faces 'hundreds of millions' in fines

Saudi Arabia's Aramco considers selling $50 billion in shares: Report

Nobel body invites back Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader

Knives are out: Ramaswamy slams Republican rivals as he surges ahead

Jamaat-e-Islami has called for a nationwide strike against rising power prices on Saturday.
Ordinary Pakistanis say they are struggling to make ends meet, ARY News reported.
With sky-high inflation and foreign exchange reserves barely enough to cover one month of controlled imports, Pakistan has been facing its worst economic crisis in decades, which analysts say could have spiralled into a debt default in the absence of the IMF deal.
The Pakistan government even had to impose additional taxes of 215 billion PKR and slash expenditures by 85 billion PKR in order to strike an agreement with the IMF.
Under the IMF conditions, electricity prices have surged in Pakistan, which has led to social unrest in the country. The IMF has requested Islamabad to provide a written plan after the government decided to seek clearance from the Washington-based lender about its proposal to ease the burden on furious citizens over a hike in electricity bills, The News International reported citing sources.
.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inflation Pakistan IMF

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon