Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

As voting closes in Egypt's presidential polls, el-Sissi may win a 3rd term

Voting began Sunday. According to a timetable published by the National Election Authority, the results will be announced on December 18

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

AP Cairo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 06:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Voting closed on Tuesday in Egypt's presidential election that is almost certain to see President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi secure a third term.
The election has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, a conflict on Egypt's eastern border that threatens to expand into wider regional turmoil.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Voting began Sunday. According to a timetable published by the National Election Authority, the results will be announced on Dec. 18.
El-Sissi, who has been president for over nine years, faces no serious challenger. The three other candidates include Farid Zahran, head of the opposition Social Democratic Party; Abdel-Sanad Yamama, chairman of the Wafd Party; and Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People's Party.
More than 67 million Egyptians were eligible to vote, with the turnout yet to be announced. As of noon Monday, 45% of the eligible electorate had cast their ballots, the National Election Authority said.
A runoff is set for Jan. 8-10 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.
The North African country faces an economic crisis, with inflation surging. One third of Egypt's 105 million people live in poverty, according to official figures.
El-Sissi came to power in 2014, a year after he as defense minister led the military removal of the elected but divisive Islamist President Mohammed Morsi during widespread street protests against his rule.

Also Read

Egypt to offer exclusive industrial cluster to India in Suez Canal EZ

You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

US Republican candidate Tim Scott drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race

India should consider free trade agreement with Egypt, say exporters

Tugboat sinks in Egypt's Suez Canal after colliding with tanker: Official

Biden meets Zelenskyy, calls on Congress to pass funding to Ukraine

Pakistan court acquits former PM Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

COP28 summit forced into overtime as fossil fuel talks divide nations

Israel pounds Gaza as hunger spreads, disease risk grows: Report

US CPI rises 3.1% in Nov, uptick not Fed incentive for early ease: Experts

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Egypt Elections Egypt Presidential elections

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 06:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon