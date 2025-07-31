Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Asia likely to step up US WTI oil imports as West Asia prices rise

Asia likely to step up US WTI oil imports as West Asia prices rise

Middle East crude benchmarks Dubai and Murban gained this month on the back of robust demand for high-sulphur oil in Asia

Asia is expected to step up imports of US West Texas Intermediate crude in the fourth quarter | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE/HOUSTON
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Asia is expected to step up imports of US West Texas Intermediate crude in the fourth quarter after Middle East oil prices strengthened and opened the arbitrage window, trade sources said.

Middle East crude benchmarks Dubai and Murban gained this month on the back of robust demand for high-sulphur oil in Asia, narrowing their price gaps with light-sweet US WTI oil, they said.

WTI's arbitrage has been wide open to Asia for the past week for cargoes arriving in early November, said June Goh, a senior analyst at Sparta Commodities.

US producer Occidental has sold WTI crude to Japanese refiner Taiyo Oil, the sources said. The cargo was sold at a premium of about $3.50 a barrel to October Dubai quotes for October delivery, one of the sources said.

 

WTI crude could be delivered at 50-75 cents a barrel lower versus similar quality Murban oil to north Asian refiners depending on suppliers, a Singapore-based trader said.

Two other traders said WTI is at least 30 cents cheaper than the light-sour Murban grade.

Murban's supply has also tightened after Abu Dhabi National Oil Co reduced exports of its flagship grade by diverting the oil to its domestic refinery, the sources said, supporting the benchmark.

"We anticipate more Asian buyers to secure WTI cargoes especially with Murban looking expensive whilst taking opportunity to diversify against AG (Arabian Gulf) crude," Goh said.

Middle East crude prices are also supported by a threat by US President Donald Trump to impose secondary tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, she said, adding that Indian refiners will look to buy oil from the Gulf to replace Russian supplies.

Trump on Monday shortened a deadline for Moscow to make progress toward a Ukraine war peace deal or see its oil customers slapped with secondary tariffs of 100% in 10 to 12 days, reflecting his growing frustration with Russia's actions. China, India and Turkey are the key importers of Russian crude.

 

 

Middle East Asia Oil prcies

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

