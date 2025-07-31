Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 6.5 magnitude quake hits Russia's Kuril Islands amid series of aftershocks

6.5 magnitude quake hits Russia's Kuril Islands amid series of aftershocks

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks

Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck east of the Kuril Islands. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck east of the Kuril Islands on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.5, On: 31/07/2025 10:57:14 IST, Lat: 49.51 N, Long: 158.75 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: East of Kuril Islands."  Earlier on Wednesday, another earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Kuril Islands at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.3, On: 30/07/2025 08:00:37 IST, Lat: 50.64 N, Long: 157.49 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kuril Islands."

 

The massive 8.8 magnitude quake on Wednesday is tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded. There were no casualties in Russia, the Kremlin said.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia strikes Kyiv with missiles, drone attack; 6 killed, 52 injured

Shanghai

Shanghai evacuates over 280,000 amid tropical storm Co-May threat

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft restores services to Nayara Energy after abrupt EU-linked block

Russia earthquake

Tsunami alert: India warns citizens in US after 8.8 earthquake hits Russia

Russia earthquake

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan following massive 8.8 magnitude quake in Pacific

Around 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or greater have occurred near Russia in the more than 16 hours since the massive 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast, according to data from the US Geological Survey, CNN reported.

Of those, three have been magnitude 6.0 or greater, with the strongest being a 6.9 that occurred about 45 minutes after the main shock.

Strong aftershocks continue to rock the region, with a 6.4 magnitude aftershock striking around 200 miles southwest of yesterday's main quake's epicenter just before 11am (local time) on Wednesday.

Aftershocks are generally strongest and most numerous in the hours to days after the main earthquake, decreasing in number and intensity as time goes on.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Meanwhile, the tsunami advisory for Hawaii has been lifted after a massive earthquake off Russia's far eastern coast put the region on high alert. Tsunami warnings for the US coastline and Japan were downgraded to advisories earlier, as per CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

India, Russia can take their dead economies down together: Donald Trump

Elon Musk, starlink

Chinese researchers suggest lasers to counter Musk's Starlink satellites

Sam Altman

OpenAI revenue doubles to $12 bn, clocks in 700 mn weekly ChatGPT users

Donald Trump, Trump

Triumphant in trade talks, Trump, his tariffs still face challenge in court

United Nations Security Council

IS, al-Qaeda threat intense in Africa, with growing risks in Syria: UN

Topics : Russia earthquakes Earthquake Warning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Birthright CitizenshipTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon