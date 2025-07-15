Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israeli defence minister calls strike on Syrian tanks a 'warning' to regime

Israeli defence minister calls strike on Syrian tanks a 'warning' to regime

The IDF attacked targets in Syria as a message and a clear warning to the Syrian regime - we will not allow harm to the Druze in Syria, Katz said

IDF will not allow the existence of a military threat in southern Syria and will act against it: Katz | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Speaking about the Israeli military's attack on tanks on the move in southern Syria on Monday, Defence Minister Israel Katz declared, "The IDF attacked targets in Syria as a message and a clear warning to the Syrian regime - we will not allow harm to the Druze in Syria."

Earlier today (Monday), several tanks were identified in the area between Al-Sijin and Sama, moving toward As-Suwayda in southern Syria. The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) attacked the tanks in order to prevent their arrival in the area.

"The presence of these assets in southern Syria could pose a threat to the State of Israel," said the IDF, adding that it, "will not allow the existence of a military threat in southern Syria and will act against it.

 

israel Israel-Palestine Syria Middle East

