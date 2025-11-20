Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Asia's currency-defence war chest soars to $8 trn boosting stability

Asia's currency-defence war chest soars to $8 trn boosting stability

The major central banks in the region have added more than $400 billion to their reserves this year, with 11 of the largest monetary authorities now having a stockpile of close to $8 trillion

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

Central bank intervention is back on the radar in Asia as heightened volatility in global equity markets has led to a rebound in the dollar since September | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Subhadip Sircar
 
Asia’s foreign-exchange reserves have surged to almost $8 trillion, providing the authorities from Tokyo to Mumbai with ample ammunition if they need to step up defending their currencies.
 
The major central banks in the region have added more than $400 billion to their reserves this year, with 11 of the largest monetary authorities now having a stockpile of close to $8 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The increase has been helped by this year’s decline in the dollar and rally in gold prices.
 
“Asia Pacific countries have ample FX reserves despite the drawdown by some nations on the back of smoothing activities,” said Wee Khoon Chong, Asia Pacific macro strategist at BNY in Hong Kong. “At present, the import cover ratio for regional countries is at more than comfortable levels.”
 
 
Central bank intervention is back on the radar in Asia as heightened volatility in global equity markets has led to a rebound in the dollar since September and broad weakness across regional exchange rates. The Indian rupee and Philippine peso have both set record lows over the past two months, while the South Korean won is near the weakest level in 16 years.

Also Read

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

India's foreign exchange reserves fall by $5.6 bn as gold reserves decrease

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $6.93 billion to $695.36 billion

dollars

Forex reserves jump by $4.496 billion to $702.28 billion, shows RBI data

forex cash dollar deposit

India's forex reserves fall $2.3 billion to $700.23 billion, shows RBI data

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's forex reserves rise $4.7 bn to $703 bn, close to record high

 
The biggest contributor to this year’s foreign-reserve buildup was China, which increased its total by $141 billion, and Japan which added $116 billion. The weaker dollar through the first nine months of the year helped bolster reserves by increasing the value of their non-dollar assets, while the rising gold prices further increased the overall value of reserves. 
 
India’s rupee has fallen more than 3 per cent this year, hurt by US tariffs of 50 per cent on the nation’s exports and outflows from local stocks. The central bank has been active in both onshore and offshore markets in recent weeks as it tries to prevent the currency from breaching its record low of 88.80 per dollar set in late September. 
 
The Korean won slumped 3.2 per cent over the past month, spurring officials to say they will work with major market players, including the state-owned National Pension Service, to defend the currency. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama strengthened her warning over the yen’s slide as the currency weakened to a 10-month low versus the dollar.
 
While efforts to stem currency declines may be seen as necessary, they come with the possible risk of a clash with US President Donald Trump, who made FX intervention part of the reason for implementing higher tariffs. Taiwan’s central bank and the US Treasury recently agreed to avoid meddling with the exchange rates or international monetary systems to gain an unfair competitive advantage. 
 
“There are some signs that Asia central banks are growing more concerned about forex weakness,” said Michael Wan, a senior currency strategist at MUFG Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “FX reserves should remain the first line of defense in a modest way, but Asian central banks would also be cognizant of perceptions of exchange rate manipulation by the US Treasury and how that could affect the evolution of trade deals moving forward.”
 
The US Treasury declined to name any country a currency manipulator in its most recent semiannual review of foreign-exchange practices published in June, but it did single out China for “its lack of transparency.” The list of trading partners whose currency actions are being closely monitored includes Asian countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam.
 
In addition to rising foreign-exchange reserves, the authorities also have other tools at their disposal. These include making verbal warnings, as frequently issued by Japan, or encouraging repatriation of overseas earnings, as done by Malaysia.

More From This Section

Trump

After months of pushback, Trump signs bill to make Epstein files public

Donald Trump

Trump to unveil 'Genesis Mission' to boost US AI efforts, says official

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Trump bets on tech, Saudi-backed AI investments to drive US economy

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

Fed minutes show divisions as most policymakers support further rate cuts

Trump

Trump names Stuart Levenbach to lead CFPB despite no financial experience

Topics : Forex reserves India's Forex reserves Asia economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon