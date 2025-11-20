Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 07:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / After months of pushback, Trump signs bill to make Epstein files public

After months of pushback, Trump signs bill to make Epstein files public

Bill requires Justice Department to release files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in a federal prison in 2019, within 30 days

Trump

President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday that compels his administration to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday that compels his administration to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowing to political pressure from his own party after initially resisting those efforts.

Trump could have chosen to release many of the files on his own months ago.

Democrats have used the Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories, Trump said in a social media post as he announced he had signed the bill.

Now, the bill requires the Justice Department to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in a federal prison in 2019, within 30 days.

 

It allows for redactions about Epstein's victims for ongoing federal investigations, but DOJ cannot withhold information due to embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.

Also Read

Trump

Trump names Stuart Levenbach to lead CFPB despite no financial experience

Donald Trump, Trump

Allowing skilled immigrants to train US workers 'is MAGA', says Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Going to be selling Saudi some of the greatest military equipment: Trump

Trump

Sudan has become violent place, single biggest humanitarian crisis: Trump

Jose Muñoz, Hyundai Motor CEO

US apologised over ICE raid on battery factory, says Hyundai CEO

It was a remarkable turn of events for what was once a farfetched effort to force the disclosure of case files from an odd congressional coalition of Democrats, one GOP antagonist of the president, and a handful of erstwhile Trump loyalists.

As recently as last week, the Trump administration even summoned one Republican proponent of releasing the files, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, to the Situation Room to discuss the matter, although she did not change her mind.

But over the weekend, Trump did a sharp U-turn on the files once it became clear that congressional action was inevitable. He insisted the Epstein matter had become a distraction to the GOP agenda and indicated he wanted to move on.

I just don't want Republicans to take their eyes off all of the Victories that we've had, Trump said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon, explaining the rationale for his abrupt about-face.

The House passed the legislation on a 427-1 vote, with Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., being the sole dissenter. He argued that the bill's language could lead to the release of information on innocent people mentioned in the federal investigation. The Senate later approved it unanimously, skipping a formal vote.

It's long been established that Trump had been friends with Epstein, the disgraced financier who was close to the world's elite. But the president has consistently said he did not know of Epstein's crimes and had cut ties with him long ago.

Before Trump returned to the White House for a second term, some of his closest political allies helped fuel conspiracy theories about the government's handling of the Epstein case, asserting a cover-up of potentially incriminating information in those files.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump to unveil 'Genesis Mission' to boost US AI efforts, says official

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Trump bets on tech, Saudi-backed AI investments to drive US economy

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

Fed minutes show divisions as most policymakers support further rate cuts

Gaza, Gaza strike

At least 25 killed, several injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza, Khan Younis

Meta

Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun to leave, start new AI research firm

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon