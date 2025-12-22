Monday, December 22, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak's Asim Munir conferred with Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour

Pak's Asim Munir conferred with Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour

Munir also called on Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, during his official visit to the Kingdom

Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has been awarded Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence.

Munir is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom.

Under a Royal Decree issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's highest national honour was also conferred upon the Field Marshal, the army said on Monday.

The Saudi leadership conveyed its appreciation for Field Marshal Asim Munir's professionalism and strategic outlook, noting his commitment to strengthening the longstanding, brotherly ties between the two countries.

 

Field Marshal Munir expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the enduring bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the security, stability, and prosperity of the Kingdom.

Munir also called on Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, during his official visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, both sides held discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration, and evolving geopolitical challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

