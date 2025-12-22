Monday, December 22, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nvidia aims to begin H200 chip shipments to China by mid-February

Nvidia aims to begin H200 chip shipments to China by mid-February

Nvidia has also told Chinese clients that it plans to add new production capacity for the chips, with orders for that capacity opening in the second quarter of 2026

Nvidia

Representational image from Bloomberg.

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia, opens new tab has told Chinese clients it aims to start shipping its second-most powerful AI chips to China before the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
The US chipmaker plans to fulfil initial orders from existing stock, with shipments expected to total 5,000 to 10,000 chip modules - equivalent to about 40,000 to 80,000 H200 AI chips, the first and second sources said.
 
Nvidia has also told Chinese clients that it plans to add new production capacity for the chips, with orders for that capacity opening in the second quarter of 2026, the third source said.
 
 
Significant uncertainty remains, as Beijing has yet to approve any H200 purchases and the timeline could shift depending on government decisions, the sources said.
 

MAJOR POLICY SHIFT

 
"The whole plan is contingent on government approval," the third source said. "Nothing is certain until we get the official go-ahead."

Also Read

Stephen Miran, Trump's pick as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers

US Fed risks recession without more interest rate cuts, says Miran

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal resilient amid diplomatic row; sees NDA's win in civic polls

Visa Application

China to launch online visa application system in India from today

china, chinese people, china economy

Easy money defined Asia in 2025, but tightening curbs hint at harder times

tourism, travel, China economy

iShowSpeed marvels at China as tourism boom offers many perks for visitors

 
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are private. 
 
Nvidia and China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
The planned shipments would mark the first deliveries of H200 chips to China after U.S. President Donald Trump said this month that Washington would allow such sales with a 25% fee.
 
Reuters reported last week that the Trump administration had launched an inter-agency review of license applications for H200 chip sales to China, making good on his pledge to allow the sales.
 
The move represents a major policy shift from the Biden administration, which banned advanced AI chip sales to China citing national security concerns.
 
The H200, part of Nvidia's previous-generation Hopper line, remains widely used in AI despite being superseded by the firm's newer Blackwell chips. Nvidia has focused production on Blackwell and its upcoming Rubin line, making H200 supply scarce.
 
Trump's decision comes as China pushes to develop its domestic AI chip industry. Local firms have yet to match the H200's performance, raising concerns that allowing imports could slow domestic progress.
 
Chinese officials held emergency meetings earlier this month to discuss the matter and are weighing whether to allow shipments, Reuters reported this month. 
 
One proposal would require each H200 purchase to be bundled with a set ratio of domestic chips, according to the report.
 
For Chinese technology giants such as Alibaba Group, opens new tab and ByteDance, which have expressed interest in buying H200 chips, the potential shipments would provide access to processors roughly six times more powerful than the H20, a downgraded chip Nvidia designed for China.
 

More From This Section

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison offers $40 bn guarantee for Paramount's Warner Bros bid

Bangladesh Protest

Who is Motaleb Sikdar? Bangladeshi leader shot at days after Hadi's death

Bangladesh Protest

After Hadi, unidentified gunmen shoot another Bangladesh student leader

wall street journal

WSJ parent firm on trial in Hong Kong for removing reporter over union role

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak

Malaysian court rejects ex-PM Razak's bid to serve rest of sentence at home

Topics : Nvidia China International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon