Monday, December 22, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia expands access to alcohol store for its non-Muslim residents

Saudi Arabia expands access to alcohol store for its non-Muslim residents

The kingdom, which adheres to Islamic Sharia law, has opened movie theatres, allowed women to drive and hosted major music festivals

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Photo: Bloomberg)

Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, has banned alcohol since the early 1950s | (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Riyadh
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia has quietly expanded access to its only store that sells alcohol, allowing wealthy foreign residents to buy booze in the latest step in the once ultraconservative kingdom's experiment in liberalisation. 
There's been no official announcement of the decision, but word has gotten out, and long lines of cars and people can now be seen at the discreet, unmarked store in the Diplomatic Quarter of the Saudi capital, Riyadh. 
The store opened in January 2024 for non-Muslim diplomats. The new rules allow non-Muslim foreigners who hold Premium Residency to buy. The residency permit goes to foreigners with specialised skills, investors and entrepreneurs. 
 
Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, has banned alcohol since the early 1950s. The store is widely seen as a way to cautiously test the controlled sale of alcohol. 
Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his father, King Salman, have pursued a dramatic liberalisation policy in the kingdom, aiming to attract tourism, boost international business and reduce economic dependence on crude oil. 

Also Read

alcohol effects by age

Festive cheer fuels premium push as alcobev cos bet big on launches, growthpremium

India-Saudi Arabia flag

India, Saudi Arabia ink pact to boost official travels, bilateral exchanges

alcohol, liquor

Saudi may ease liquor rules, to allow non-Muslim residents: Details

Crude oil

Saudi Arabia cuts crude rates as India buys more oil from the US, Russiapremium

BorderPlus

BorderPlus to send 1,000 Indian nurses to Gulf Cooperation Council by FY27

The kingdom, which adheres to Islamic Sharia law, has opened movie theatres, allowed women to drive and hosted major music festivals. But political speech and dissent remain strictly criminalised, potentially at the penalty of death. 
Alcohol remains banned for the general public. 
The unmarked store resembles a duty-free shop. Its ownership remains officially undisclosed. 
Security is strict. Every visitor is subject to eligibility checks and frisking before entry. Phones and cameras are banned inside, and staff even inspect eyewear for smart glasses. 
The Associated Press spoke to several customers leaving the store. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the stigma around alcohol. 
Prices are sharply elevated, they said. Diplomats are exempt from taxes on their purchases, but Premium Residency holders are not. 
The customers described the store as relatively well-stocked, though some said the selection of beer and wine was limited.
The Premium Residency permit was created as part of the kingdom's drive to attract global expertise. Unlike other residencies, it doesn't require a Saudi sponsor, and it offers benefits including the right to own property, start a business and sponsor family. It requires high incomes or large investments to qualify. 
Saudis and other residents who want a drink often travel to the neighbouring island of Bahrain, where alcohol is legally available to Muslims and non-Muslims. On weekends and holidays, the island sees an influx of visitors from Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf, making it a popular getaway. The more expensive option is to go to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
Others resort to smuggled alcohol, which can be extremely expensive, or to bootleg booze — often homemade and risky, using unsafe materials. 
Some people in Saudi Arabia enjoy alcohol-free beverages as a substitute for the real thing or to capture the aesthetic of drinking, often snapping photos for social media. At major events and festivals, it's not uncommon to see long lines forming at alcohol-free beer stands, especially among young Saudis and visitors looking to partake in the vibe. 
King Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia's founding monarch, banned the sale after a 1951 incident in which one of his sons, Prince Mishari, became intoxicated and used a shotgun to kill British vice consul Cyril Ousman in Jeddah.

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Israeli Cabinet approves 19 new settlements in occupied West Bank

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

US peace plan for Ukraine are moving ahead constructively, says Russia

US visa, H4, H1B

Google, Apple warn US visa staff against travel amid embassy delays

Imran khan

Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan calls for protests after 17-year jail sentence

Photo: Shutterstock.com

10 killed in mass shooting in South Africa's Johannesburg; gunmen at large

Topics : Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia alcohol

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final LIVEStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon