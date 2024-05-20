Business Standard
Assange can appeal against extradition order to US, rules UK court

Two High Court judges on Monday said Assange has grounds to challenge the UK government's extradition order

The ruling sets the stage for an appeal process likely to further drag out a years-long legal saga. Photo: Shutterstock

A British court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against an order that he be extradited to the US on espionage charges.
Two High Court judges on Monday said Assange has grounds to challenge the UK government's extradition order.
The ruling sets the stage for an appeal process likely to further drag out a years-long legal saga. Assange faces 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over his website's publication of a trove of classified US documents almost 15 years ago. The Australian computer expert has spent the last five years in a British high-security prison after taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years.

