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Home / World News / ​AstraZeneca beats second-quarter profit expectations, holds outlook

​AstraZeneca beats second-quarter profit expectations, holds outlook

The drugmaker reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, driven by strong demand for cancer and rare disease therapies

AstraZeneca

The company's core earnings ​for the three months ended June 30 rose 18% to $2.63 per share, while total revenue jumped 5% ‌to $15.38 billion at ​constant-currency rates | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

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​AstraZeneca topped second-quarter profit expectations and backed its 2026 forecasts on Monday on demand for its therapies, as the drugmaker sought to quell concerns over longer-term ‌growth prospects after a recent ​trial failure.
 
Although strong ​demand for cancer and rare disease therapies continues ​to drive growth for the pharmaceuticals giant amid pricing pressures, an unexpected trial failure this month has turned attention to its drug ​pipeline and whether its longer-term revenue target ‌could be under threat. 
 
The company's core earnings ​for the three months ended June 30 rose 18 per cent to $2.63 per share, while total revenue jumped 5 per cent ‌to $15.38 billion at ​constant-currency rates.
 
 
Analysts on ‌average were expecting profit of $2.48 per share on ‌sales of $15.39 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.
 
AstraZeneca ​continues to expect 2026 core earnings per share to increase by a low ​double-digit percentage, with total revenues rising at a mid-to-high-single-digit rate. In 2025, ‌it had reported a sales and profit growth ‌of about 8 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Drugmaker Earnings growth Pharma Companies

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

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