AstraZeneca beats second-quarter profit expectations, holds outlook
The drugmaker reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, driven by strong demand for cancer and rare disease therapies
Reuters
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AstraZeneca topped second-quarter profit expectations and backed its 2026 forecasts on Monday on demand for its therapies, as the drugmaker sought to quell concerns over longer-term growth prospects after a recent trial failure.
Although strong demand for cancer and rare disease therapies continues to drive growth for the pharmaceuticals giant amid pricing pressures, an unexpected trial failure this month has turned attention to its drug pipeline and whether its longer-term revenue target could be under threat.
The company's core earnings for the three months ended June 30 rose 18 per cent to $2.63 per share, while total revenue jumped 5 per cent to $15.38 billion at constant-currency rates.
Analysts on average were expecting profit of $2.48 per share on sales of $15.39 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.
AstraZeneca continues to expect 2026 core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit percentage, with total revenues rising at a mid-to-high-single-digit rate. In 2025, it had reported a sales and profit growth of about 8 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Drugmaker Earnings growth Pharma Companies
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 12:08 PM IST