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Home / World News / One killed in communal clash in Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari district

One killed in communal clash in Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari district

The violence erupted on Sunday night in the Kaptangunj area of Devgunj when members of two religious communities clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags

Nepal curfew, Nepal Security, Nepal

Representational image from file

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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One person was killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in a communal clash in Nepal's Sunsari district, bordering India, prompting authorities to impose indefinite restrictive orders in parts of the area from Monday.

According to the District Administration Office, Sunsari, the prohibitory orders took effect from 7:00 am and cover five market areas in the district, located in the Koshi province. The restrictions will remain in force until further notice.

Under the prohibitory orders, gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, public meetings and sit-ins have been banned in the affected areas.

The violence erupted on Sunday night in the Kaptangunj area of Devgunj rural municipality when members of two religious communities, who were separately organising programmes, clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags, police said.

 

A verbal altercation between the two groups escalated into violence, prompting security personnel to intervene, they said.

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During efforts to bring the situation under control, security forces opened fire, killing 24-year-old Om Prakash Mehta.

More than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in the clashes, police said.

The administration said violators of the prohibitory order could face a fine of NPR 500, imprisonment of up to one month, or both.

Sunsari, located in southeastern Nepal, shares a border with India's Bihar and is an important transit and commercial corridor between the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nepal Clashes Communal clashes

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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