Monday, July 27, 2026 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nvidia in talks with OpenAI to guarantee $250 bn financing for data centre

Nvidia in talks with OpenAI to guarantee $250 bn financing for data centre

The backstop from Nvidia would help the ChatGPT maker lease a 10-gigawatt project that SoftBank's energy subsidiary is developing in southern Ohio

Nvidia, ChatGPT, OpenAI

Nvidia and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken | FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia is in talks to provide roughly $250 billion in financing ​guarantees for OpenAI as part of a massive data center project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. 
 
The backstop from Nvidia would help the ChatGPT maker lease a 10-gigawatt project that SoftBank's energy subsidiary is developing in southern Ohio, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
For ‌OpenAI, a deal would be the first ​step toward controlling its own infrastructure ​instead of renting it from Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle, while for Nvidia, it would ​guarantee demand for its chips for years to come.
 
The project is expected to cost more than $500 billion in total, including the chips inside the data center, according to the WSJ.
 
 
The $250 billion guarantee covers the data center lease and debt financing, but would not ​cover the Nvidia chips inside the center, the WSJ said, adding that the chipmaker ‌was also discussing financing OpenAI's chip purchases worth up to $350 billion.

Also Read

Deepseek

DeepSeek puts fundraising on hold after founder's remarks go viral: Report

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ACS Vishal Dev, HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Sarvam AI co-founder Pratyush Kumar present among others at the MoU signing ceremony in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Odisha to house HCLTech's first data centre; ₹15,000 cr AI push planned

OpenAI

OpenAI use of ANI data doesn't amount to infringement, says Delhi HC

audit

AI cannot replace auditor judgement, flags automation bias in audits: NFRA

AMD

AMD sees compute market zooming to $2 trn by 2030, launches new products

 
Nvidia's backing would support ​financing vehicles aimed at reassuring lenders about the project's funding, the report added.
 
The first phase of the project is expected to be finished in 2028, with around 800 megawatts of power, the ‌Journal said.
 
The power is controlled ​by the US government and funded separately ‌by Japan under a recent trade deal, tied to Tokyo's pledge to invest $33 ‌billion in a natural gas plant. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is involved in ​deciding who gets access, according to the report.
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Nvidia, OpenAI and the US Commerce Department did ​not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.
 
OpenAI, in advanced talks for several weeks to lease the site, is among the companies ‌showing the strongest interest in the project, while Anthropic, Microsoft and Google have also spoken ‌to Lutnick in recent weeks, the report said.
 
The deal underscores a broader shift as tech giants increasingly tap debt and equity markets to fund AI infrastructure, with spending set to top $700 billion this year.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Police officers operate after the annual Berlin's Christopher Street Day Pride parade was called off, after a car crashed into the crowd at Tiergarten park, leaving several people injured, in Berlin, Germany | REUTERS

Suspect in deadly Berlin Pride attack killed in confrontation with police

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu accuses Mamdani of fomenting hate, calls ICC charges bogus

Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei commends Hezbollah's 'unyielding' stance against Israel

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump dismisses concerns over US munitions shortage amid Iran conflict

us iran, us flag, iran flag

US, Iran pause attacks for second day amid push for ceasefire talks

Topics : Artificial intelligence Nvidia OpenAI ChatGPT Data centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Commonwealth Games 2026 LiveStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewWho is Rishianta SinghSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayZim vs Ind Live StreamingDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance