Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US ends Temporary Protected Status for Nepal, grants 60-day transition

US ends Temporary Protected Status for Nepal, grants 60-day transition

The DHS had extended the designation on October 26, 2016, for an additional 18-month period and multiple occasions thereafter

Kristi Noem, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the beneficiaries would be granted a 60-day transition period through August 5 (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US has terminated the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) provided to Nepal in the wake of the 2015 earthquake, a media report said.

A US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notice on Saturday said TPS would not be extended for Nepal after its expiration on June 24 this year.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the beneficiaries would be granted a 60-day transition period through August 5, The Himalayan Times reported.

TPS allows immigrants from designated countries without another legal status to stay in the US for up to 18 months and get legal work authorisation when social circumstances prevent a safe return.

 

Nepal was initially designated for TPS on June 24, 2015, for a period of 18 months, in the wake of the devastating earthquake that resulted in a substantial, but temporary, disruption of living conditions.

Also Read

Khadga Prasad Oli, KP Oli, Nepal PM, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China asks Nepal to join its new international mediation organisation

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Nepal govt announces budget of nearly Rs 2,000 billion for 2025-26

Earthquake

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts western Nepal, no casualty reported

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Leftist unity without clear ideological clarity can backfire: Nepal PM Oli

Subrata Gosh

Refused to descend: Indian mountaineer dies at Mt Everest near 'death zone'

The DHS had extended the designation on October 26, 2016, for an additional 18-month period and multiple occasions thereafter.

"After reviewing country conditions and consulting with appropriate US government agencies, the secretary has determined that Nepal no longer continues to meet the conditions for its designation for TPS. The secretary, therefore, is terminating the TPS designation of Nepal as required by statute," the notice said.

According to the DHS, about 12,700 Nepalese nationals have TPS, with over 5,500 having become legal permanent residents of the US.

Over 7,000 Nepalis will have to return to the country once the TPS is terminated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

dockside, crane

UK's timeline for US deal too ambitious, says ex-trade advisor Falconer

US senate, White house, United states

Trump officials seek to end school desegregation orders; parents push back

China-Philippines, China Philippines flag

Chinese ship runs aground near Philippine-held island in South China Sea

Miguel-Uribe-

Colombian prez candidate Miguel Uribe critical after assassination bid

Los Angeles protests

Why is Los Angeles protesting, and why did Trump activate National Guard?

Topics : Nepal Nepal eathquake United States US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon