At least eight individuals dead as Typhoon Gaemi intensifies, hits Taiwan

At least eight people have died across Taiwan since Wednesday after Typhoon Gaemi intensified, according to the Central Emergency Operations Centre (CEOC), reported Focus Taiwan. According to the CEOC statistics released on Friday, there was also one person reported missing and 866 injured during and after the typhoon's passing through Taiwan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The typhoon has already left Taiwan and has been downgraded to a tropical storm. It has now reached China, however, central and southern Taiwan could continue to see significant rainfall, reported Focus Taiwan. The casualties included a 64-year-old female motorbiker who died after being hit by a falling tree in Kaohsiung; a 44-year-old woman who was killed by a fallen rooftop wall in Hualien County; and a 78-year-old man who was killed during a landslide in Kaohsiung.

Additionally, a 65-year-old man fell to the ground while undertaking repair work at home and later died at a hospital in Tainan, Focus Taiwan reported.

A 75-year-old scooter rider collided with a fallen tree and fell to the ground before being rushed to a hospital in Yulin County, where doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

The CEOC said two corpses--one man and one woman were found in flooded fields at two separate locations in Chiayi County's Shiushang Township.

However, they have not yet been identified and the cases are still under investigation, reported Focus Taiwan.

In Chiayi County, an Alishan Forest Railway employee was found without life signs in his car, hit by falling rocks, and was sent to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the authorities are still searching for a 67-year-old man surnamed Kuo, believed to have fallen into a culvert in Chiayi County's Fanlu Township.

Moreover, 866 people have been injured in the typhoon, the centre said.

The highest number of injuries (259) were reported in Kaohsiung, followed by 125 in Tainan and 120 in Taichung.

According to the CEOC, 279 emergency camps have been erected to house 1,232 individuals displaced by the typhoon.

The centre also said nine sea vessels sought Taiwan's assistance during the typhoon, Focus Taiwan reported.

Moreover, the eastern half and southern part of Taiwan could still see sporadic showers and even thundershowers, with the possibility of sporadic heavy rain or even extremely heavy rain.