Pak's Karachi ranked 2nd-riskiest city for tourists, only behind Caracas

Karachi has been ranked as the second-riskiest city for tourists, with a rating of 93.12 out of 100, according to a July 11 Forbes Adviser list, reported Dawn. The July 11 Forbes Adviser list of three of the riskiest cities highlighted that Karachi was second just behind Venezuela's Caracas, which had a score of 100, while Myanmar's Yangon ranked third with a score of 91.67 out of 100. According to the ranking, the city had the highest personal security risk, reflecting risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters, and economic vulnerabilities.

It added that Karachi had the second-worst (level 3, reconsider travel) travel safety rating from the US State Department, as reported by Dawn.

Moreover, Karachi has the fourth-highest infrastructure security risk, reflecting the availability and quality of city infrastructure, according to the report.

To uncover the most and least risky cities for tourists, Forbes Adviser said that it compared 60 international cities across seven key metrics.

Notably, Karachi has repeatedly appeared on lists of "unlivable" cities.

Earlier in 2017, the city was named among the least safe cities in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit, according to Dawn.

The research and analysis division of the Economist Group ranked Karachi among the top five "least livable" urban centres in the world.

Earlier on Thursday, five people died after two groups exchanged fire at each other in Karachi's defence area in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

DIG South Asad Raza confirmed that a total of five individuals lost their lives while two others got injured after an exchange of fire between two groups in Karachi's Defence Nishat Commercial area.

Moreover, eyewitnesses to the incident reported that several people were injured during the violent altercation, and vehicles belonging to both groups involved in the incident were also seen at the scene.