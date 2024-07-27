Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pak's Karachi ranked 2nd-riskiest city for tourists, only behind Caracas

Karachi has been ranked as the second-riskiest city for tourists, with a rating of 93.12 out of 100, according to a July 11 Forbes Adviser list, reported Dawn.

Pakistan

Photo: Shutterstock (Representative Image)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karachi has been ranked as the second-riskiest city for tourists, with a rating of 93.12 out of 100, according to a July 11 Forbes Adviser list, reported Dawn.
The July 11 Forbes Adviser list of three of the riskiest cities highlighted that Karachi was second just behind Venezuela's Caracas, which had a score of 100, while Myanmar's Yangon ranked third with a score of 91.67 out of 100.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the ranking, the city had the highest personal security risk, reflecting risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters, and economic vulnerabilities.
It added that Karachi had the second-worst (level 3, reconsider travel) travel safety rating from the US State Department, as reported by Dawn.
Moreover, Karachi has the fourth-highest infrastructure security risk, reflecting the availability and quality of city infrastructure, according to the report.
To uncover the most and least risky cities for tourists, Forbes Adviser said that it compared 60 international cities across seven key metrics.

More From This Section

US inflation data lifts global stock markets, lowers Treasury yields

Lawyers, attorney, money: Inside TikTok's plan to dodge potential US ban

Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris, giving her crucial support

Paris trains hit by sabotage hours before Olympics opening ceremony

China's ultra-long treasury bonds' use fuels expectations for more stimulus

Notably, Karachi has repeatedly appeared on lists of "unlivable" cities.
Earlier in 2017, the city was named among the least safe cities in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit, according to Dawn.
The research and analysis division of the Economist Group ranked Karachi among the top five "least livable" urban centres in the world.
Earlier on Thursday, five people died after two groups exchanged fire at each other in Karachi's defence area in Pakistan, ARY News reported.
DIG South Asad Raza confirmed that a total of five individuals lost their lives while two others got injured after an exchange of fire between two groups in Karachi's Defence Nishat Commercial area.
Moreover, eyewitnesses to the incident reported that several people were injured during the violent altercation, and vehicles belonging to both groups involved in the incident were also seen at the scene.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

China is past in terms of investments in Pakistan, US is future: Official

Political mafia' spreading lies about counter-terrorism operation: Pak Army

Pakistan secures new $7 billion loan from IMF offering breather for govt

Imran Khan's PTI wins 20 extra reserved seats in Pakistan's parliament

Why Pakistan has suspended the passports of 2,000 beggars for 7 years

Topics : Pakistan government Cities report Pakistan army tourism sector adventure tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon