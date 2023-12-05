Sensex (0.63%)
AT&T taps Ericsson for $14 billion wireless network revamp, ousting Nokia

It was a major blow to Finnish rival Nokia, whose shares tumbled 10 per cent on Tuesday in Helsinki trading

Ericsson

The exterior of an Ericsson building is seen in Stockholm. (File photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Ericsson AB won a $14 billion contract to modernise AT&T wireless network, agreeing to build an open network that can be supplied by a number of vendors and beating out its longtime rival Nokia Oyj. 
 
The contract, which will let AT&T choose vendors that supply its antennas and infrastructure going forward instead of locking the US carrier into a single relationship, marks a “strategic industry shift,” Ericsson said in a statement on Monday. The funds will be paid out over five years and focus on upgrading AT&T’s infrastructure for 5G technology. 
 
It was a major blow to Finnish rival Nokia, whose shares tumbled 10 per cent on Tuesday in Helsinki trading. The company said the news will delay its plans to reach double-digit operating margins by as much as two years. Ericsson currently supplies two-thirds of AT&T’s network and Nokia accounts for the other third. 

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

