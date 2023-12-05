Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

US 10-year yields hit three-month lows on growth concerns, rate change

US data this week will be closely watched for new clues on the strength of the economy, with Friday's jobs report for November the main focus

US flag, US, united states

Photo: pexels

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Yields fell on Tuesday and benchmark 10-year note yields reached three-month lows as investors priced for the possibility that the economy will weaken at a faster rate and lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as March.
 
Weakening data and dovish comments from some Fed officials have sent yields tumbling, with 10-year yields dropping from 16-year highs reached in October.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Yields extended their drop on Tuesday after a report showed that job openings fell sharply in October.
 
US data this week will be closely watched for new clues on the strength of the economy, with Friday's jobs report for November the main focus. It is expected to show that employers added 185,000 jobs during the month.
 
"The market is comfortable with the idea that the economy is slowing, consumption's facing headwinds, but they don't know how much it's going to slow," said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
 
"That's why people are willing to price in a bit of a wild card potential for a Q1 rate cut - because the slowing might be more than expected," Lyngen added.
 
Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a more than 50% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in March, and see 128 basis points in rate reductions by December 2024.
 
Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 4.163%, the lowest since Sept. 1. The have tumbled from a 16-year high of 5.021% on Oct. 23.
 
Thirty-year yields fell to 4.321%, the lowest since Sept. 14. Five-year yields reached 4.123%, the lowest since August 10.
 
Two-year yields got to 4.560% and are holding above the 4.540% level reached on Friday, which was the lowest since June 13.
 
Yields tumbled last week after Fed governor Christopher Waller said that he is "increasingly confident" the current setting of the central bank's benchmark interest rate will prove adequate to lower inflation to the Fed's 2% target and nodded to possible rate cuts in a matter of months.
 

Also Read

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

US services sector gauge picks up in Nov on improved business activity

US job openings fall in Oct to lowest since 2021 as labor market cools

COP28: UN says 63 countries have backed pledge to curb cooling emission

China to hold 2nd Indian Ocean Region Forum to firm up influence in India

Kenyan President invites Indian companies to set up manufacturing units

However, "Powell and other Fed speakers attempted to walk that back," said Lyngen.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday that the risks of the Fed slowing the economy more than necessary have become "more balanced" with those of not moving interest rates high enough to control inflation, but also reiterated that it was still too early to declare the Fed's inflation fight finished.
 
Fed officials are now in a blackout period ahead of the US central bank's Dec. 12-13 meeting, where a key focus will be the updated projections of where Fed officials see rates at in 2024.
 
(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)
Topics : United States US Federal Reserve Interest Rates

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon