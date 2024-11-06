Business Standard
Home / World News / Australian HC overturns law that forced migrants to wear tracking bracelets

Australian HC overturns law that forced migrants to wear tracking bracelets

Wednesday's ruling means the government can no longer electronically track the more than 200 non-citizens with criminal records who were released and, for a variety of reasons, couldn't be deported

Australia Flag

Five of the seven High Court judges ruled that the tough restrictions placed on more than 100 migrants, usually because of their criminal records, were unconstitutional | (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia's highest court ruled Wednesday that migrants can't be forced by law to wear electronic tracking bracelets or to comply with curfews.

The ruling is a blow to the government, whose lawyers have unsuccessfully argued that laws imposing curfews and tracking technology are justified to protect the community.

Five of the seven High Court judges ruled that the tough restrictions placed on more than 100 migrants, usually because of their criminal records, were unconstitutional because the conditions amounted to punishment. The constitution states that punishment must be imposed by judges, not lawmakers.

The restrictions were part of emergency laws hastily passed in December in response to another High Court ruling that non-citizens could no longer be detained indefinitely as an alternative to deportation. That ruling in the case of a stateless Rohingya man reversed a 28-year-old High Court precedent that allowed indefinite detention where there were security concerns.

 

Wednesday's ruling means the government can no longer electronically track the more than 200 non-citizens with criminal records who were released and, for a variety of reasons, couldn't be deported.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said he would introduce legislation to Parliament on Thursday that will allow for an adjusted process for electronic monitoring devices and curfews to be used. He did not detail those adjustments.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024 result LIVE: Trump to become next US president, Fox News calls the polls

Mount Fuji viewed from the south-southwest. Near Yamamoto, Fujinomiya City

Mount Fuji likely gets its trademark snowcap after long delay in 130 years

Donald Trump Kamala Harris, US President, US Presidential elections, Trump vs Harris

Republicans win control of US Senate, House still remains up in the air

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Taiwan and Britain hold fresh trade talks on green energy, investment

US election

New widget on Apple iPhone, iPad tracks US results live: Here's how

The court's decision is not the one the government wanted but it is one the government has prepared for, Burke said in a statement.

The security and safety of the Australian community will always be the absolute priority for this government, he added.

The latest High Court case was brought by a 36-year-old stateless man, identified as YBFZ, who was born in Eritrea. His family initially fled to Ethiopia because they feared persecution in their homeland as Jehovah's Witnesses, and they arrived in Australia as refugees in 2002.

His refugee visa was canceled in 2017 due to convictions including burglary and recklessly causing injury, part of a criminal record that extended for more than a decade. He was held in custody until 2023, when the High Court outlawed indefinite detention.

YBFZ's lawyer, David Manne, described Wednesday's verdict as a major victory for fundamental freedoms and the rule of law in Australia.

This is an important ruling because it underscores the bedrock principle that for everyone, whether citizen or non-citizen, the government does not have the power to punish people by stripping them of their fundamental rights to freedom and dignity, Manne told reporters.

Opposition lawmakers described the High Court decision as an embarrassing loss for the government.

The effect of this decision will be that 215 dangerous non-citizen offenders including 12 murderers, 66 sex offenders, 97 people convicted of assault, 15 domestic violence perpetrators and others will be free in the community without any monitoring or curfews, an opposition statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Richard Marles

EAM Jaishankar meets Australian Dy PM & Defence Minister Richard Marles

Jaishankar, Consulate in Brisbane

Jaishankar opens new Indian consulate in Brisbane, pays homage to Gandhi

Australia

Australian govt plans $10.5 billion in student debt cuts to ease costs

Australia Flag

Australia sees 38% drop in student visas in 2024: What's happening?

Anthony Albanese

Australian PM Albanese defends himself from free flight upgrades accusation

Topics : Australia Migrants immigrants criminal cases surveillance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon