Business Standard
Home / World News / Mount Fuji likely gets its trademark snowcap after long delay in 130 years

Mount Fuji likely gets its trademark snowcap after long delay in 130 years

Japan this year also had an unusually hot summer and warm autumn

Mount Fuji viewed from the south-southwest. Near Yamamoto, Fujinomiya City

The lack of snow on Mt. Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as of Tuesday already broke the previous record set on Oct. 26, 2016, meteorological officials said. | Photo: Wikimedia commons

AP
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's Mount Fuji finally got its trademark snowcap on Wednesday, more than a month after it normally would, after setting a record for the most-delayed snowfall in 130 years. 
The first snowfall on Mt. Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, could be seen from the southwestern side of the mountain early Wednesday, according to the Shizuoka branch of the Japan Meteorological Agency. 
But the JMA's Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which is on the other side of the mountain and has been in charge of making the announcement since 1984, still could not see the snow due to cloudy weather — meaning it's not official yet. 
 
The lack of snow on Mt. Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as of Tuesday already broke the previous record set on Oct. 26, 2016, meteorological officials said. 
Usually, the 3,776-meter- (nearly 12,300-foot-) high mountain has sprinkles of snow falling on its summit starting Oct. 2, about a month after the summertime hiking season there ends. Last year, snow fell on the mountain on Oct. 5, according to the JMA.
The snowless Mt. Fuji has captured attention on social media. People posted photos showing the bare mountain, some expressing surprise and others concerned over climate change. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024 result LIVE: Trump to become next US president, Fox News calls the polls

Donald Trump Kamala Harris, US President, US Presidential elections, Trump vs Harris

Republicans win control of US Senate, House still remains up in the air

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Taiwan and Britain hold fresh trade talks on green energy, investment

US election

New widget on Apple iPhone, iPad tracks US results live: Here's how

US election, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US elections: Trump wins 2 swing states; Kamala Harris cancels speech

The JMA's Kofu office has cited October's surprisingly summery weather as the reason. The temperature earlier this year has been higher across Japan, including Mt. Fuji. 
“Many people are waiting to see the snowcap and we've received many inquiries recently,” Kiryu said. He said clouds around the mountaintop have blocked the view since Wednesday morning, delaying the confirmation of the snowcap, but officials are continuing to try to get a peak at the first snowfall. 
Kiryu said it is too early to link this year's late snowcap to global warming, noting Mt. Fuji's first snow last year was in early October, adding: “I think we need to examine data for a longer period of time to make any conclusion." The average October temperature is minus 2 Celsius (28.4 Fahrenheit) at the summit, but this year, it was 1.6 Celsius, (34.9 F), a record high since 1932. 
Japan this year also had an unusually hot summer and warm autumn. 
A symbol of Japan, the mountain called “Fujisan” used to be a place of pilgrimage. The mountain with its snowy top and near symmetrical slopes have been the subject of numerous forms of art, including Japanese ukiyoe artist Katsushika Hokusai's Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji. 
Today, it attracts hikers who climb to the summit to see the sunrise. But tons of trash left behind and overcrowding have triggered concern and calls for environmental protection and measures to control overtourism. 
 

Also Read

Honda Motor

Honda reports 15% drop in Q2 operating profit, misses analyst forecasts

Mount Fuji viewed from the south-southwest. Near Yamamoto, Fujinomiya City

Japan's Mount Fuji still without its iconic snowcap for 1st time in 130 yrs

world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, was launched by Japanese scientists

Japan launches world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, into space

Japan flag, Japan

Japan launches defence satellite aimed at speedier military operations

Japan flag, Japan

Japan launches defence satellite carried by new flagship H3 rocket

Topics : Japan summer tips snowfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon