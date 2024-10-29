Business Standard
Home / World News / Australian PM Albanese defends himself from free flight upgrades accusation

Australian PM Albanese defends himself from free flight upgrades accusation

Albanese said he had declared 22 free Qantas upgrades in a register of gifts to lawmakers

Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said he had always acted in a transparent and appropriate way. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said he had always acted in a transparent and appropriate way after a new book claimed that he had repeatedly requested free upgrades for personal flights on Qantas Airways.

Albanese, who was transport minister in a previous government, was accused in a book released on Monday of developing an inappropriately close relationship with Alan Joyce, who was Qantas chief executive for 15 years until 2023.

Qantas is Australia's largest airline and was state-owned until the 1990s. The Sydney-based airline is the country's flag carrier and must by law remain at least 51 per cent Australian owned.

 

According to Qantas insiders, Albanese would liaise with Joyce directly about his personal travel, a published extract of the book said. The insiders were not named.

Albanese said he had declared 22 free Qantas upgrades in a register of gifts to lawmakers valued at more than 300 Australian dollars (USD 197). He noted opposition lawmaker Paul Fletcher had declared 69.

I've declared everything in accordance with all of the rules, Albanese told reporters.

More From This Section

electric cars, EV, electric vehicle

Apple supplier TDK partners with McLaren Racing in bid for EV push

USA, USA Flag

First US presidential election post Jan 6 to test Congress's new safeguards

battery lithium

UK firm Low Carbon sells 6 GW battery storage portfolio to S4 Energy

SpaceX, Rocket, Rocket Launch

China announces fourth manned mission to space station with new crew

Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida

With $43 bn net worth, Thai King Vajiralongkorn world's wealthiest monarch

I have, at all times at all times acted in a transparent and appropriate way, he added.

Albanese said on Tuesday he only recalled two conversations with Joyce about flights. Those flights did not involve personal travel.

There's no accusation being made with any specifics at all about any of this. None. None, Albanese said.

Albanese noted the book's author, Joe Aston, was a former opposition party staffer and former Qantas employee. The book is titled The Chairman's Lounge: The Inside Story of How Qantas Sold Us Out.

Joyce could not be immediately contacted for comment. Qantas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Australian newspaper reported Albanese might have been in breach of the then-government's code of ministerial conduct when he was transport minister from 2007 until 2013.

The code explicitly banned ministers from seeking or encouraging any form of gift in their personal capacity.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton on Monday described the accusation that Albanese contacted Joyce to solicit free upgrades as a bit strange".

I'm not aware of anyone else having done it, Dutton told reporters.

Albanese said Dutton needed to explain why he had accepted a free flight from mining magnate Gina Rinehart in a private jet.

What you need to do is make sure you stick to the rules. I've done that at all times, Albanese said.

Aston, who was until last year a columnist at The Australian Financial Review, wrote that Qantas received more than 80 per cent of federal government spending on domestic flights last year. The Australia Financial Review is part of the Nine Entertainment stable, which also published the book extract.

Aston writes that government's close relationship with Qantas explains the decision last year to reject Qatar Airways' bid to double its services to Australia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH highlights. Harshit Rana rises to the ocassion to win the thriller

Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy picked for India's Test series against Australia

Australia

Australia, New Zealand to unveil new occupation lists for foreign workers

King Charles, Charles

King Charles III ends first Australian visit by British monarch in 13 years

King Charles III, Camilla

'Not my king': Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles

King Charles, Charles

King Charles III set to visit Australia, Samoa amidst battle with cancer

Topics : Australia flights airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon