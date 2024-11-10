Business Standard
Home / World News / Awami League leader files complaint against B'desh Chief Adviser in ICC

Awami League leader files complaint against B'desh Chief Adviser in ICC

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, an Awami League leader and former Mayor of Sylhet, filed the complaint against Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Apart from Yunus, these 62 accused include all members of Yunus's cabinet and the student leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Alliance | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

A complaint was filed against the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh interim government, Muhammad Yunus, and 61 others, under Article 15 of the Rome Statute at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Netherlands.

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, an Awami League leader and former Mayor of Sylhet, filed the complaint.

"From 5th to 8th August, in the name of student movement in Bangladesh, all the leaders and workers of Bangladesh Awami League and its various affiliates, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists living in Bangladesh and the police force of Bangladesh have been victims of brutal genocide and crimes against humanity', Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury said in a video message posted on Awami League's verified Facebook page.

 

"In this regard, we have submitted all the facts and evidence to ICC", he added.

Apart from Yunus, these 62 accused include all members of Yunus's cabinet and the student leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Alliance. About 800 pages of documents have been attached to the original complaint, according to the video message.

Extensive preparations are underway to file 15,000 more such complaints in the ICC very soon. The affected persons will file complaints one by one, it said.

Notably, in Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong, a clash between the Hindu community and the law enforcement forces took place during a tense situation over a Facebook post criticising ISKCON. Due to this, the joint forces of police and army conducted an operation there on the night of November 5.

India condemned the recent attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh and said that such actions would only create more tensions in the community.

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people, Hasina (76) fled to India and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Bangladesh ICC Muhammad Yunus crimes court

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

