Home / World News / Iran's FM calls US' claims of plot against Donald Trump 'fabricated'

Earlier, the US Department of Justice on Friday (local time) charged an Iranian citizen who was tapped by Iran to allegedly assassinate Donald Trump before the presidential election

Iran, Iran flag

Araghchi said on Saturday that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons and criticized the US narrative | Photo: Unsplash

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dismissed the U.S. claim that Iran was involved in an assassination attempt on US President-elect Donald Trump, calling it "fabricated."

Araghchi said on Saturday that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons and criticized the US narrative.

"Now, with another election, a new scenario is fabricated with the same goal: as a killer does not exist in reality, scriptwriters are brought in to manufacture a third-rate comedy. Who can in their right mind believe that a supposed assassin SITS IN IRAN and talks online to the FBI?!" he said while referring to US Department of Justice's claims.

 

Earlier, the US Department of Justice on Friday (local time) charged an Iranian citizen who was tapped by Iran to allegedly assassinate Donald Trump before the presidential election.

Farhad Shakeri, 51, of Iran was charged as an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran's assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump, according to United States Department of Justice statement.

Referring to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31, he said in the post on X, "Remember the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran right after our President's inauguration? Everyone knows who did it and why."

Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of the assassination. Israel, which is at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has neither acknowledged nor denied killing Haniyeh.

Araghchi said that Iran respected Americans' choice of choosing Trump, and that the path forward with Iran is also a choice.

"Here is a dose of reality worthy of consideration: The American people have made their decision. And Iran respects their right to elect the President of their choice. The path forward is also a choice. It begins with respect. Iran is NOT after nuclear weapons, period. This is a policy based on Islamic teachings and our security calculations. Confidence-building is needed from both sides. It is not a one-way street".

As a result of the Iranian takeover of the American Embassy on November 4, 1979, the United States and Iran severed diplomatic relations in April 1980. The United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran have had no formal diplomatic relationship since that date. Iran has no embassy in Washington DC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

