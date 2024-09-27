Azerbaijan buys fighter jets from Pakistan under $1.6 billion deal

Business Standard
A contract for the sale of JF-17 Block-III fighter aircraft to Azerbaijan was signed recently, the Pakistan Army said in a statement

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Azerbaijan has purchased multi-role JF-17 Block III fighter jets from Pakistan. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Azerbaijan has purchased multi-role JF-17 Block III fighter jets from Pakistan reportedly under a $1.6 billion deal, a media report said on Friday.

A contract for the sale of JF-17 Block-III fighter aircraft to Azerbaijan was signed recently, the Pakistan Army said in a statement. It is believed the agreement was inked in February this year, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Reports in Azerbaijan media have claimed the aircraft were acquired under a $1.6 billion deal for an unspecified number of jets, armament, and training.

The jets have already been integrated into the arsenal of Azerbaijan's Air Force, Azerbaijan's presidency said in a statement after President Ilham Aliyev was formally presented with the aircraft at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Wednesday.

 

At the ceremony, which took place on the margins of Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition 2024 in Baku, President Aliyev was briefed about the jet's cutting-edge tactical and technical specifications, operational guidelines, and key performance indicators.

President Aliyev was photographed sitting inside a JF-17C Block III fighter jet. Besides inspecting the aircraft, he also witnessed an aerial demonstration, which showcased the agility and manoeuvrability of the fighter jet.

During his visit to Islamabad in July, Aliyev was briefed on the combat capabilities and versatile employment options of the fighter aircraft, said the military's media cell -- Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

President Aliyev had hailed the deal, asserting it would go a long way in consolidating the existing military cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, fostering closer defence collaboration, the report said.

Azerbaijan became the third country to acquire the JF-17 fighter jets from Pakistan after Myanmar and Nigeria. It has long been speculated that Iraq is also considering the purchase of JF-17s from Pakistan.

JF-17 Block III, developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China's Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, boasts advanced avionics, including an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar and long-range missile capabilities.

The lightweight, single-engine fighter is designed for air-to-air and air-to-ground operations and is known for its high manoeuvrability at medium and low altitudes, according to the report.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

